Buhari Presiding Over Nigeria From Wherever He Is — Oshiomhole

Adams Oshiomhole, national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), had said that President Muhammadu Buhari is presiding over Nigeria from wherever he is.

Oshiomhole, a former Edo state governor made this known while speaking on the signing of the production sharing contract (PSC) amendment bill by the president.

Buhari, who is currently in London for a 2-week ‘private trip’, signed the bill at the Abuja House in London on Monday – whipping up sentiments among Nigerians on various social media platforms.

Oshiomhole, who visited the Senate President Ahmad Lawan at the national assembly on Tuesday, said wherever the national interest is involved, the president is on duty.

“I think by signing into law at the Nigerian House in London, it shows that wherever the president is, he is presiding over Nigeria and with the benefit of modern technology we have passed the Mungo Park era,” he said.

“So signing it in London for me has also made several statements – namely, that wherever national interest is involved, the president is on duty and wherever he is he is presiding.

“I also salute his assenting to the bill as fast as he did and even at the Nigerian House in London.”