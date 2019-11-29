Buhari Refuses To Shake Hands With Tinubu At Event In Abuja (Video)

A video is currently circulating on social media capturing the moment president Muhammadu Buhari refused to shake hands with Senator Remi Tinubu while he shook hands with other dignitaries present at the function.

In the video, the president alighted from his car and was met by dignitaries waiting for him.

On alighting from the car, Buhari shook hands with all the male present while Senator Tinubu acknowledges him by bending slightly on her knees.

The video has since caused uproar on social media with some querying why he would single her out from the pleasantries.

Watch the video below: