Buhari Secretly Pushing Third Term Agenda — Falana

Foremost Nigerian lawyer, Femi Falana (SAN), had accused President Muhammadu Buhari of working towards a third term agenda.

This comes weeks after a pro-Buhari group called for an extension of the President’s tenure beyond the constitutional limit of 2023 but the presidency absolved itself from any of it.

According to Buhari, he would retire at the end of his second term in office and return to his hometown in Katsina state, Daura.

However, while speaking to reporters on Friday, Falana urged Nigerians not to hold the denial as anything, saying all moves by the President and his men point to tenure elongation ambition.

He cited some of the moves of the president such as trying to stifle free speech, a crackdown on the media, including the new media, disobedience of court order and many more as a pointer to tenure elongation agenda.

He said, “But you heard his group demanding a third term for him and the president trying to distance himself in a very unconvincing manner. I have no doubt there is a third term agenda, because dictatorship of the kind we are witnessing now, in the past, was to one end; tenure elongation.

“He (President Buhari) is trying to cow Nigerians, but no one can successfully do that. All his recent actions are geared towards that; ruling from London, closing borders, arresting opposition and jailing journalists, are meant for him, to be the only voice in the country, it won’t be.”