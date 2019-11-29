Buhari To Lay Foundation Stone Of University Of Transportation In Daura

President Muhammadu Buhari will lay the foundation stone of the University of Transportation in Daura, Katsina State, sometime next week.

This was disclosed in a tweet by Bashir Ahmad, Buhari’s aide on new media on Friday afternoon.

According to the presidential aide, the University will be built by China Civil and Construction Company (CCECC), and it will be the first specialised institution of its kind in the country.

