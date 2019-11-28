Buhari Will Sink Nigeria’s Economy, Says Deji Adeyanju

Popular human rights activist, Deji Adeyanju has taken to his Twitter handle to react to President Muhammadu Buhari’s request to the National Assembly to approve his external borrowing plan.

President Buhari requested the 9th assembly to approve the borrowing plan that was rejected during the 8th assembly under the leadership of Senator Bukola Saraki and RT. Hon. Yakubu Dogara.

Reacting to this new development, the popular activist expressed that Nigeria is set for doom under President Buhari.

