Buhari’s Administration Flooded South West With Fulani Terrorist: Fani-Kayode

by Olayemi Oladotun

Former minister of aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has accused President Muhammadu Buhari led administration of being responsible for the influx of bandits in the South West.

Fani Kayode and President Buhari
Recall that some days ago, the Presidency urged the people of the South west to be more conscious of their environment as bandits are now in the region.

Reacting to this, the former minister expressed that the Buhari administration has covertly flooded the towns of the region with “Fulani terrorists.”

See his tweet below:

