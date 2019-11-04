Buhari’s Name Fetches Good Things For Nigeria: Presidency

Garba Shehu, President Muhammadu Buhari’s aide on media and publicity has said that Nigerians should be happy that they have a leader like Buhari who the world respects.

The spokesperson who appeared as a guest on a Channels TV programme on Sunday, added that Buhari’s name can “fetch a lot of good things” for the country.

Mr Shehu who was defending Buhari’s frequent trips abroad, told critics, who argue that some of the trips have no use, that they are “not sightseeing trips (but) are justified by outcomes”.

“In each of the trips, we try to let Nigerians know what the things the president has achieved; and so, we are making progress, the economy needs the trips because much of it actually comes on account of who the president is,” he added.

“They (investors) are looking at a serious man and are ready to do business with him.

“I think Nigerians should comfort themselves in the fact that they have a president who is respected around the globe and the name of whom can fetch a lot of good things for Nigerians.”

“He is on a private trip outside the country, partly on vacation, partly at work,” Shehu said, adding: “The constitution of Nigeria is very clear that 21 days is the period of absence which cannot be justified.”