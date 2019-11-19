Burna Boy And Team Celebrate Mom On Her Birthday

Burnaboy and his team have made his mom one of the happiest in the world today.

The ‘Ye’ singer and his team, as well as a few friends, surprised her on her birthday today by serenading her.

Read Also: Symbaserothick Shifts Attention To Burnaboy, Dumps Her Love For Dangote

While the song was going on Burna proudly said, “I was the first” while his mother smiled at the love shown her.

This is coming days after Burna got support from atop S.A Politician for his performance in the country despite having been told not to come there by South African after the singer spoke against the xenophobic attack on Nigerians in the country.

Watch video below;