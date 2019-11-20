‘Burna Boy Is Not Apologizing To Anyone’ – Teni Blasts South African Lady (Photo)

by Michael Isaac
Teni
Nigerian Singer Teni

Popular Nigerian singer Teni has blasted a South African lady that came at her over her reply.

The singer who replied a question asked her by the lady received a negative reply from the lady as it concerns Burna Boy.

Reacting to that, Teni blasted her.

READ ALSO – Teni Reveals What Tiwa Savage Did To Her

The lady had asked Teni when She’d be coming to South Africa and she replied ‘let Burna Boy go and comeback first.’

Reacting to her reply, the lady hinted that Burna Boy won’t be coming to South Africa except he apologizes to South Africans.

See The Post Here:

Teni
Between Teni and Fan
Singer Teni
More Photos
Tags from the story
Burna Boy, Teni
0

You may also like

Simi Recounts How She Was Almost Shot By A SARS Official

Churchill’s younger brother replies Tonto Dikeh, says his brother bought her a N32m Prado Jeep

Kylie Jenner allegedly stole Travis Scott from her best friend Justine Skye (video)

COOL PHOTO: Big Boss Wizkid

COOL PHOTO: Big Boss Wizkid

Tacha and Daddy Freeze

BBNaija: “I Smelt Tacha, She Smells Good” – Daddy Freeze (Video)

Ada Owerri: Tiwa Savage and her dancers looking stunning at Miss Nigeria 2013

Tiwa Savage Shares Hot New Photos

Your Heart Will Melt After Seeing This Photo Of #BBNaija Housemate Uriel Cuddling Her Mum

#BBNaija: Ex-BBA star, Tayo Faniran fights dirty over people slamming Cee-C

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *