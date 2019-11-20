Burna Boy Nominated For 2020 Grammy Awards

The 2019 Grammy awards nominee list has been unveiled and Nigeria’s Burnaboy snagged a nomination in the Best World Album category

See full list of nominees below;

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

I, I, Bon Iver

Norman F***ing Rockwell!, Lana Del Rey

When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, Billie Eilish

Thank U, Next, Ariana Grande

I Used To Know Her, H.E.R.

7, Lil Nas X

Cuz I Love You (Deluxe), Lizzo

Father Of The Bride, Vampire Weekend

RECORD OF THE YEAR

“Hey, Ma” — Bon Iver

“Bad Guy” — Billie Eilish

“7 Rings” — Ariana Grande

“Hard Place” — H.E.R.

“Talk” — Khalid

“Old Town Road” — Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus

“Truth Hurts” — Lizzo

“Sunflower” — Post Malone & Swae Lee

SONG OF THE YEAR

“Always Remember Us This Way” — Lady Gaga

“Bad Guy” — Billie Eilish

“Bring My Flowers Now” — Tanya Tucker

“Hard Place” — H.E.R.

“Lover” — Taylor Swift

“Norman F***ing Rockwell” — Lana Del Rey

“Someone You Loved” — Lewis Capaldi

“Truth Hurts” — Lizzo

BEST NEW ARTIST

Black Pumas

Billie Eilish

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Maggie Rogers

Rosalía

Tank And The Bangas

Yola

BEST POP SOLO PERFORMANCE

“Spirit” — Beyoncé

“Bad Guy” — Billie Eilish

“7 Rings” — Ariana Grande

“Truth Hurts” — Lizzo

“You Need To Calm Down” — Taylor Swift

BEST POP DUO/GROUP PERFORMANCE

“Boyfriend” — Ariana Grande & Social House

“Sucker” — Jonas Brothers

“Old Town Road” — Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus

“Sunflower” — Post Malone & Swae Lee

“Señorita” — Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello

BEST TRADITIONAL POP VOCAL ALBUM

Sì, Andrea Bocelli

Love (Deluxe Edition), Michael Bublé

Look Now, Elvis Costello & The Imposters

A Legendary Christmas, John Legend

Walls, Barbra Streisand

BEST POP VOCAL ALBUM

The Lion King: The Gift, Beyoncé

When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, Billie Eilish

Thank U, Next, Ariana Grande

No. 6 Collaborations Project, Ed Sheeran

Lover, Taylor Swift

BEST DANCE RECORDING

“Linked” — Bonobo

“Got To Keep On” — The Chemical Brothers

“Piece Of Your Heart” — Meduza featuring Goodboys

“Underwater” — RÜFÜS DU SOL

“Midnight Hour” — Skrillex & Boys Noize featuring Ty Dolla $ign

BEST DANCE/ELECTRONIC ALBUM

LP5, Apparat

No Geography, The Chemical Brothers

Hi This Is Flume (Mixtape), Flume

Solace, RÜFÜS DU SOL

Weather, Tycho

BEST CONTEMPORARY INSTRUMENTAL ALBUM

Ancestral Recall, Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah

Star People Nation, Theo Croker

Beat Music! Beat Music! Beat Music!, Mark Guiliana

Elevate, Lettuce

Mettavolution, Rodrigo y Gabriela

BEST ROCK PERFORMANCE

“Pretty Waste” — Bones UK

“This Land” — Gary Clark Jr.

“History Repeats” — Brittany Howard

“Woman” — Karen O & Danger Mouse

“Too Bad” — Rival Sons

BEST METAL PERFORMANCE

“Astorolus – The Great Octopus” — Candlemass featuring Tony Iommi

“Humanicide” — Death Angel

“Bow Down” — I Prevail

“Unleashed” — Killswitch Engage

“7empest” — Tool

BEST ROCK SONG

“Fear Inoculum” — Tool

“Give Yourself a Try” — The 1975

“Harmony Hall” — Vampire Weekend

“History Repeats” — Brittany Howard

“This Land” — Gary Clark Jr.

BEST ROCK ALBUM

Amo, Bring Me The Horizon

Social Cues, Cage The Elephant

In The End, The Cranberries

Trauma, I Prevail

Feral Roots, Rival Sons

BEST ALTERNATIVE MUSIC ALBUM

U.F.O.F., Big Thief

Assume Form, James Blake

I, I, Bon Iver

Father Of The Bride, Vampire Weekend

Anima, Thom Yorke

BEST R&B PERFORMANCE

“Love Again” — Daniel Ceasar & Brandy

“Could’ve Been” — H.E.R. featuring Bryson Tiller

“Exactly How I Feel” — Lizzo featuring Gucci Mane

“Roll Some Mo” — Lucky Daye

“Come Home” — Anderson .Paak featuring André 3000

BEST TRADITIONAL R&B PERFORMANCE

“Time Today” — BJ The Chicago Kid

“Steady Love” — India.Arie

“Jerome” — Lizzo

“Real Games” — Lucky Daye

“Built For Love” — PJ Morton featuring Jazmine Sullivan

BEST R&B SONG

“Could’ve Been” — H.E.R. featuring Bryson Tiller

“Look At Me Now” — Emily King

“No Guidance” — Chris Brown featuring Drake

“Roll Some Mo” — Lucky Daye

“Say So” — PJ Morton featuring JoJo

BEST URBAN CONTEMPORARY ALBUM

Apollo XXI, Steve Lacy

Cuz I Love You (Deluxe), Lizzo

Overload, Georgia Anne Muldrow

Saturn, NAO

Being Human In Public, Jessie Reyez

BEST R&B ALBUM

1123, BJ The Chicago Kid

Painted, Lucky Daye

Ella Mai, Ella Mai

Paul, PJ Morton

Ventura, Anderson .Paak

BEST RAP PERFORMANCE

“Middle Child” — J. Cole

“Suge” — DaBaby

“Down Bad” — Dreamville featuring J.I.D, Bas, J. Cole, EarthGang & Young Nudy

“Racks in the Middle” — Nipsey Hussle featuring Roddy Ricch & Hit-Boy

“Clout” — Offset featuring Cardi B

BEST RAP/SUNG PERFORMANCE

“Higher” — DJ Khaled featuring Nipsey Hussle & John Legend

“Drip Too Hard” — Lil Baby & Gunna

“Panini” — Lil Nas X

“Ballin” — Mustard featuring Roddy Ricch

“The London” — Young Thug featuring J. Cole & Travis Scott

BEST RAP SONG

“Bad Idea” — YBN Cordae featuring Chance The Rapper

“Gold Roses” —Rick Ross featuring Drake

“A Lot” — 21 Savage featuring J. Cole

“Racks In The Middle” — Nipsey Hussle featuring Roddy Ricch & Hit-Boy

“Suge” — DaBaby

BEST RAP ALBUM

Revenge Of The Dreamers III, Dreamville

Championships, Meek Mill

I Am > I Was, 21 Savage

Igor, Tyler, The Creator

The Lost Boy, YBN Cordae

BEST COUNTRY SOLO PERFORMANCE

“All Your’n” — Tyler Childers

“Girl Goin’ Nowhere” — Ashley McBryde

“Ride Me Back Home” — Willie Nelson

“God’s Country” — Blake Shelton

“Bring My Flowers Now” — Tanya Tucker

BEST COUNTRY DUO/GROUP PERFORMANCE

“Brand New Man” — Brooks & Dunn With Luke Combs

“I Don’t Remember Me (Before You)” — Brothers Osborne

“Speechless” — Dan + Shay

“The Daughters” — Little Big Town

“Common” — Maren Morris featuring Brandi Carlile

BEST COUNTRY SONG

“Bring My Flowers Now” — Tanya Tucker

“Girl Goin’ Nowhere” — Ashley McBryde

“It All Comes Out In The Wash” — Miranda Lambert

“Some Of It” — Eric Church

“Speechless” — Dan + Shay

BEST COUNTRY ALBUM

Desperate Man, Eric Church

Stronger Than The Truth, Reba McEntire

Interstate Gospel, Pistol Annies

Center Point Road, Thomas Rhett

While I’m Livin’, Tanya Tucker

BEST NEW AGE ALBUM

Fairy Dreams, David Arkenstone

Homage To Kindness, David Darling

Wings, Peter Kater

Verve, Sebastian Plano

Deva, Deva Premal

BEST IMPROVISED JAZZ SOLO

“Elsewhere” — Melissa Aldana, soloist

“Sozinho” — Randy Brecker, soloist

“Tomorrow Is The Question” — Julian Lage, soloist

“The Windup” — Branford Marsalis, soloist

“Sightseeing” — Christian McBride, soloist

BEST JAZZ VOCAL ALBUM

Thirsty Ghost, Sara Gazarek

Love & Liberation, Jazzmeia Horn

Alone Together, Catherine Russell

12 Little Spells, Esperanza Spalding

Screenplay, The Tierney Sutton Band

BEST JAZZ INSTRUMENTAL ALBUM

In The Key Of The Universe, Joey DeFrancesco

The Secret Between The Shadow And The Soul, Branford Marsalis Quartet

Christian McBride’s New Jawn, Christian McBride

Finding Gabriel, Brad Mehldau

Come What May, Joshua Redman Quartet

BEST LARGE JAZZ ENSEMBLE ALBUM

Triple Helix, Anat Cohen Tentet

Dancer In Nowhere, Miho Hazama

Hiding Out, Mike Holober & The Gotham Jazz Orchestra

The Omni-American Book Club, Brian Lynch Big Band

One Day Wonder, Terraza Big Band

BEST LATIN JAZZ ALBUM

Antidote, Chick Corea & The Spanish Heart Band

Sorte! Music By John Finbury, Thalma de Freitas With Vitor Gonçalves, John Patitucci, Chico Pinheiro, Rogerio Boccato & Duduka Da Fonseca

Una Noche con Rubén Blades, Jazz At Lincoln Center Orchestra With Wynton Marsalis & Rubén Blades

Carib, David Sánchez

Sonero: The Music Of Ismael Rivera, Miguel Zenón

BEST GOSPEL PERFORMANCE/SONG

“Love Theory” — Kirk Franklin; Kirk Franklin, songwriter

“Talkin’ ‘Bout Jesus” — Gloria Gaynor featuring Yolanda Adams

“See The Light” — Travis Greene featuring Jekalyn Carr

“Speak The Name” — Koryn Hawthorne featuring Natalie Grant

“This Is A Move (Live)” — Tasha Cobbs Leonard

BEST CONTEMPORARY CHRISTIAN MUSIC PERFORMANCE/SONG

“Only Jesus” — Casting Crowns

“God Only Knows” — for KING & COUNTRY & Dolly Parton

“Haven’t Seen It Yet” — Danny Gokey

“God’s Not Done With You (Single Version)” — Tauren Wells

“Rescue Story” — Zach Williams

BEST GOSPEL ALBUM

Long Live Love, Kirk Franklin

Goshen, Donald Lawrence Presents The Tri-City Singers

Tunnel Vision, Gene Moore

Settle Here, William Murphy

Something’s Happening! A Christmas Album, CeCe Winans

BEST CONTEMPORARY CHRISTIAN MUSIC ALBUM

I Know A Ghost, Crowder

Burn The Ships, for KING & COUNTRY

Haven’t Seen It Yet, Danny Gokey

The Elements, TobyMac

Holy Roar, Chris Tomlin

BEST ROOTS GOSPEL ALBUM

Deeper Roots: Where the Bluegrass Grows, Steven Curtis Chapman

Testimony, Gloria Gaynor

Deeper Oceans, Joseph Habedank

His Name Is Jesus, Tim Menzies

Gonna Sing, Gonna Shout, Various Artists

BEST LATIN POP ALBUM

Vida, Luis Fonsi

11:11, Maluma

Montaner, Ricardo Montaner

#ELDISCO, Alejandro Sanz

Fantasia, Sebastian Yatra

BEST LATIN ROCK, URBAN OR ALTERNATIVE ALBUM

X 100PRE, Bad Bunny

Oasis, J Balvin & Bad Bunny

Indestructible, Flor De Toloache

Almadura, iLe

El Mal Querer, Rosalía

BEST REGIONAL MEXICAN MUSIC ALBUM (INCLUDING TEJANO)

Caminando, Joss Favela

Percepción, Intocable

‎Poco a Poco, La Energia Norteña

20 Aniversario, Mariachi Divas De Cindy Shea

De Ayer Para Siempre, Mariachi Los Camperos

BEST TROPICAL LATIN ALBUM

Opus, Marc Anthony

Tiempo Al Tiempo, Luis Enrique + C4 Trio

Candela, Vicente García

Literal, Juan Luis Guerra 4.40

A Journey Through Cuban Music, Aymée Nuviola

BEST AMERICAN ROOTS PERFORMANCE

Saint Honesty, Sara Bareilles

Father Mountain, Calexico And Iron & Wine

I’m On My Way, Rhiannon Giddens With Francesco Turrisi

Call My Name, I’m With Her

Faraway Look, Yola

BEST AMERICAN ROOTS SONG

“Black Myself” — Our Native Daughters

“Call My Name” — I’m With Her

“Crossing To Jerusalem” — Rosanne Cash

“Faraway Look” — Yola

“I Don’t Wanna Ride The Rails No More” — Vince Gill

BEST AMERICANA ALBUM

Years To Burn, Calexico And Iron & Wine

Who Are You Now, Madison Cunningham

Oklahoma, Keb’ Mo’

Tales Of America, J.S. Ondara

Walk Through Fire, Yola

BEST BLUEGRASS ALBUM

Tall Fiddler, Michael Cleveland

Live In Prague, Czech Republic, Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver

Toil, Tears & Trouble, The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys

Royal Traveller, Missy Raines

If You Can’t Stand The Heat, Frank Solivan & Dirty Kitchen

BEST TRADITIONAL BLUES ALBUM

Kingfish, Christone “Kingfish” Ingram

Tall, Dark & Handsome, Delbert McClinton & Self-Made Men

Sitting On Top Of The Blues, Bobby Rush

Baby, Please Come Home, Jimmie Vaughan

Spectacular Class, Jontavious Willis

BEST CONTEMPORARY BLUES ALBUM

This Land, Gary Clark Jr.

Venom & Faith, Larkin Poe

Brighter Days, Robert Randolph & The Family Band

Somebody Save Me, Sugaray Rayford

Keep On, Southern Avenue

BEST FOLK ALBUM

My Finest Work Yet, Andrew Bird

Rearrange My Heart, Che Apalache

Patty Griffin, Patty Griffin

Evening Machines, Gregory Alan Isakov

Front Porch, Joy Williams

BEST REGIONAL ROOTS MUSIC ALBUMS

Kalawai’anui, Amy Hānaiali’i

When It’s Cold – Cree Round Dance Songs, Northern Cree

Good Time, Ranky Tanky

Recorded Live At The 2019 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, Rebirth Brass Band

Hawaiian Lullaby, Various Artists

BEST REGGAE ALBUM

Rapture, Koffee

As I Am, Julian Marley

The Final Battle: Sly & Robbie vs. Roots Radics, Sly & Robbie & Roots Radics

MASS MANIPULATION, Steel Pulse

MORE WORK TO BE DONE, Third World

BEST WORLD MUSIC ALBUM

Gece, Altin Gün

What Heat, Bokanté & Metropole Orkest Conducted By Jules Buckley

African Giant, Burna Boy

Fanm D’Ayiti, Nathalie Joachim With Spektral Quartet

Celia, Angelique Kidjo

BEST CHILDREN’S MUSIC ALBUM

Ageless Songs For The Child Archetype, Jon Samson

Flying High!, Caspar Babypants

I Love Rainy Days, Daniel Tashian

The Love, Alphabet Rockers

Winterland, The Okee Dokee Brothers

BEST SPOKEN WORD ALBUM (INCLUDES POETRY, AUDIO BOOKS & STORYTELLING)

Beastie Boys Book, Various Artists

Becoming, Michelle Obama

I.V. Catatonia: 20 Years As A Two-Time Cancer Survivor, Eric Alexandrakis

Mr. Know-It-All, Jon Waters

Sekou Andrews & The String Theory, Sekou Andrews & The String Theory

BEST COMEDY ALBUM

Quality Time, Jim Gaffigan

Relatable, Ellen DeGeneres

Right Now, Aziz Ansari

Son Of Patricia, Trevor Noah

Sticks & Stones, Dave Chappelle

BEST MUSICAL THEATER ALBUM

Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of The Temptations, Original Broadway Cast

Hadestown, Original Broadway Cast

Moulin Rouge! The Musical, Original Broadway Cast

The Music of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child – In Four Contemporary Suites, Imogen Heap

Oklahoma!, 2019 Broadway Cast

BEST COMPILATION SOUNDTRACK FOR VISUAL MEDIA

The Lion King: The Songs, Various Artists

Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon A Time in Hollywood, Various Artists

Rocketman, Taron Egerton

Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse, Various Artists

A Star Is Born, Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper

BEST SCORE SOUNDTRACK FOR VISUAL MEDIA

Avengers: Endgame, Alan Silvestri

Chernobyl, Hildur Guðnadóttir

Game Of Thrones: Season 8, Ramin Djawadi

The Lion King, Hans Zimmer

Mary Poppins Returns, Marc Shaiman

BEST SONG WRITTEN FOR VISUAL MEDIA

“The Ballad Of The Lonesome Cowboy” — Chris Stapleton (Toy Story 4)

“Girl In The Movies” — Dolly Parton (Dumplin’)

“I’ll Never Love Again” — Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper (A Star Is Born)

“Spirit” — Beyoncé (The Lion King)

“Suspirium” — Thom Yorke (Suspiria)

BEST INSTRUMENTAL COMPOSITION

“Begin Again” — Fred Hersch & The WDR Big Band Conducted By Vince Mendoza

“Crucible For Crisis” — Brian Lynch Big Band

“Love, A Beautiful Force” — Vince Mendoza, Terell Stafford, Dick Oatts & Temple University Studio Orchestra

“Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge Symphonic Suite” — John Williams

“Walkin’ Funny” — Christian McBride

BEST ARRANGEMENT, INSTRUMENTAL OR A CAPPELLA

“Blue Skies” — Kris Bowers

“Hedwig’s Theme” — Anne-Sophie Mutter & John Williams

“La Novena” — Emilio Solla Tango Jazz Orchestra

“Love, A Beautiful Force” — Vince Mendoza, Terell Stafford, Dick Oatts & Temple University Studio Orchestra

“Moon River” — Jacob Collier

BEST ARRANGEMENT, INSTRUMENTS AND VOCALS

“All Night Love” — Jacob Collier featuring Jules Buckley, Take 6 & Metropole Orkest

“Jolene” — Sara Gazarek

“Marry Me A Little” — Cyrille Aimée

“Over The Rainbow” — Trisha Yearwood

“12 Little Spells (Thoracic Spine)” — Esperanza Spalding

BEST RECORDING PACKAGE

Anonimas & Resilientes, Voces Del Bullerengue

Chris Cornell, Chris Cornell

Hold That Tiger, The Muddy Basin Ramblers

I, I, Bon Iver

Intellexual, Intellexual

BEST BOXED OR SPECIAL LIMITED EDITION PACKAGE

Anima, Thom Yorke

Gold In Brass Age, David Gray

1963: New Directions, John Coltrane

The Radio Recordings 1939–1945, Wilhelm Furtwängler & Berliner Philharmoniker

Woodstock: Back To The Garden – The Definitive 50th Anniversary Archive, Various Artists

BEST ALBUM NOTES

The Complete Cuban Jam Sessions, Various Artists

The Gospel According To Malaco, Various Artists

Pedal Steel + Four Corners, Terry Allen And The Panhandle Mystery Band

Pete Seeger: The Smithsonian Folkways Collection, Pete Seeger

Stax ’68: A Memphis Story, Various Artists

BEST HISTORICAL ALBUM

The Girl From Chickasaw County – The Complete Capitol Masters, Bobbie Gentry

The Great Comeback: Horowitz At Carnegie Hall, Vladimir Horowitz

Kankyō Ongaku: Japanese Ambient, Environmental & New Age Music 1980-1990, Various Artists

Pete Seeger: The Smithsonian Folkways Collection, Pete Seeger

Woodstock: Back To The Garden – The Definitive 50th Anniversary Archive, Various Artists

BEST ENGINEERED ALBUM, NON-CLASSICAL

All These Things, Thomas Dybdahl

Ella Mai, Ella Mai

Run Home Slow, The Teskey Brothers

Scenery, Emily King

When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, Billie Eilish

PRODUCER OF THE YEAR, NON-CLASSICAL

Jack Antonoff

Dan Auerbach

John Hill

Finneas

Ricky Reed

BEST REMIXED RECORDING

“I Rise (Tracy Young’s Pride Intro Radio Remix)” — Madonna

“Mother’s Daughter (Wuki Remix)” — Miley Cyrus

“The One (High Contrast Remix)” — Jorja Smith

“Swim (Ford. Remix)” — Mild Minds

“Work It (Soulwax Remix)” — Marie Davidson

BEST IMMERSIVE AUDIO ALBUM

Chain Tripping, Yacht

Kverndokk: Symphonic Dances, Ken-David Masur & Stavanger Symphony Orchestra

Lux, Anita Brevik, Trondheimsolistene & Nidarosdomens Jentekor

The Orchestral Organ, Jan Kraybill

The Savior, A Bad Think

BEST ENGINEERED ALBUM, CLASSICAL

AEQUA — Anna Thorvaldsdottir, International Contemporary Ensemble

Bruckner: Symphony No. 9, Manfred Honeck & Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra

Rachmaninoff – Hermitage Piano Trio, Hermitage Piano Trio

Riley: Sun Rings, Kronos Quartet

WOLFE: FIRE IN MY MOUTH, Jaap Van Zweden, Francisco J. Núñez, Donald Nally, The Crossing, Young People’s Chorus Of NY City & New York Philharmonic

PRODUCER OF THE YEAR, CLASSICAL

Blanton Alspaugh

James Ginsburg

Marina A. Ledin, Victor Ledin

Morten Lindberg

Dirk Sobotka

BEST ORCHESTRAL PERFORMANCE

“Bruckner: Symphony No. 9” — Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra

“Copland: Billy The Kid; Grohg” — Detroit Symphony Orchestra

“Norman: Sustain” — Los Angeles Philharmonic

“Transatlantic” — Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra

“Weinberg: Symphonies Nos. 2 & 21” — City Of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra & Kremerata Baltica

BEST OPERA RECORDING

“Benjamin: Lessons In Love & Violence” Orchestra Of The Royal Opera House

“Berg: Wozzeck” — Netherlands Philharmonic Orchestra; Chorus Of Dutch National Opera

“Charpentier: Les Arts Florissants; Les Plaisirs De Versailles” — Boston Early Music Festival Chamber Ensemble; Boston Early Music Festival Vocal Ensemble

“Picker: Fantastic Mr. Fox” — Boston Modern Orchestra Project; Boston Children’s Chorus

“Wagner: Lohengrin” — Festspielorchester Bayreuth; Festspielchor Bayreuth

BEST CHORAL PERFORMANCE

“Boyle: Voyages” — The Crossing

“Duruflé: Complete Choral Works” — Ken Cowan; Houston Chamber Choir

“The Hope Of Loving” — Conspirare

“Sander: The Divine Liturgy Of St. John Chrysostom” — Evan Bravos, Vadim Gan, Kevin Keys, Glenn Miller & Daniel Shirley; PaTRAM Institute Singers

“Smith, K.: The Arc In The Sky” — The Crossing

BEST CHAMBER MUSIC/SMALL ENSEMBLE PERFORMANCE

“Cerrone: The Pieces That Fall to Earth” — Christopher Rountree & Wild Up

“Freedom & Faith” — PUBLIQuartet

“Perpetulum” — Third Coast Percussion

“Rachmaninoff – Hermitage Piano Trio” — Hermitage Piano Trio

“Shaw: Orange” — Attacca Quartet

BEST CLASSICAL INSTRUMENTAL SOLO

“The Berlin Recital” — Yuja Wang

“Higdon: Harp Concerto” — The Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra

“Marsalis: Violin Concerto; Fiddle Dance Suite” — Philadelphia Orchestra

“The Orchestral Organ” — Jan Kraybill

“Torke: Sky, Concerto For Violin” — Albany Symphony

BEST CLASSICAL SOLO VOCAL ALBUM

The Edge of Silence – Works For Voice By György Kurtág, Donald Berman, Curtis Macomber, Kathryn Schulmeister & Nicholas Tolle

Himmelsmusik, Jesús Rodil & Dingle Yandell

Schumann: Liederkreis Op.24, Kerner-Lieder Op.35, Matthias Goerne; Leif Ove Andsnes, accompanist

Songplay, Steve Barnett & Lautaro Greco

A Te, O Cara, Kaunas City Symphony Orchestra

BEST CLASSICAL COMPENDIUM

American Originals 1918, John Morris Russell, conductor; Elaine Martone, producer

Leshnoff: Symphony No. 4 ‘Heichalos’; Guitar Concerto; Starburst, Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor; Tim Handley, producer

Meltzer: Songs and Structures, Paul Appleby & Natalia Katyukova; Silas Brown & Harold Meltzer, producers

The Poetry Of Places, Nadia Shpachenko; Marina A. Ledin & Victor Ledin, producers

Saariaho: True Fire; Trans; Ciel d’hiver, Hannu Lintu, conductor; Laura Heikinheimo, producer

BEST CONTEMPORARY CLASSICAL COMPOSITION

“Bermel: Migration Series For Jazz Ensemble & Orchestra” — Derek Bermel, Ted Nash, David Alan Miller, Juilliard Jazz Orchestra & Albany Symphony Orchestra

“Higdon: Harp Concerto” — Yolanda Kondonassis, Ward Stare & The Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra

“Marsalis: Violin Concerto In D Major” — Wynton Marsalis, composer (Nicola Benedetti, Cristian Măcelaru & Philadelphia Orchestra

“Norman: Sustain” — Gustavo Dudamel & Los Angeles Philharmonic

“Shaw: Orange” — Attacca Quartet

“Wolfe: Fire In My Mouth” — Jaap Van Zweden, Francisco J. Núñez, Donald Nally, The Crossing, Young People’s Chorus Of NY City & New York Philharmonic

BEST MUSIC VIDEO

“We’ve Got To Try” — The Chemical Brothers

“This Land” — Gary Clark Jr.

“Cellophane” — FKA twigs

“Old Town Road (Official Movie) — Lil Nas X & Billy Ray Cyrus

“Glad He’s Gone” — Tove Lo

BEST MUSIC FILM

Homecoming, Beyoncé

Remember My Name, David Crosby

Birth Of The Cool, (Miles Davis)

Shangri-La, (Various Artists)

Anima, Thom Yorke