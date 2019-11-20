Burna Boy Nominated For 2020 Grammy Awards

The 2019 Grammy awards nominee list has been unveiled and Nigeria’s Burnaboy snagged a nomination in the Best World Album category
See full list of nominees below;
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
I, I, Bon Iver
Norman F***ing Rockwell!, Lana Del Rey
When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, Billie Eilish
Thank U, Next, Ariana Grande
I Used To Know Her, H.E.R.
7, Lil Nas X
Cuz I Love You (Deluxe), Lizzo
Father Of The Bride, Vampire Weekend
RECORD OF THE YEAR
“Hey, Ma” — Bon Iver
“Bad Guy” — Billie Eilish
“7 Rings” — Ariana Grande
“Hard Place” — H.E.R.
“Talk” — Khalid
“Old Town Road” — Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus
“Truth Hurts” — Lizzo
“Sunflower” — Post Malone & Swae Lee
SONG OF THE YEAR
“Always Remember Us This Way” — Lady Gaga
“Bad Guy” — Billie Eilish
“Bring My Flowers Now” — Tanya Tucker
“Hard Place” — H.E.R.
“Lover” — Taylor Swift
“Norman F***ing Rockwell” — Lana Del Rey
“Someone You Loved” — Lewis Capaldi
“Truth Hurts” — Lizzo
BEST NEW ARTIST
Black Pumas
Billie Eilish
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Maggie Rogers
Rosalía
Tank And The Bangas
Yola
BEST POP SOLO PERFORMANCE
“Spirit” — Beyoncé
“Bad Guy” — Billie Eilish
“7 Rings” — Ariana Grande
“Truth Hurts” — Lizzo
“You Need To Calm Down” — Taylor Swift
BEST POP DUO/GROUP PERFORMANCE
“Boyfriend” — Ariana Grande & Social House
“Sucker” — Jonas Brothers
“Old Town Road” — Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus
“Sunflower” — Post Malone & Swae Lee
“Señorita” — Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello
BEST TRADITIONAL POP VOCAL ALBUM
Sì, Andrea Bocelli
Love (Deluxe Edition), Michael Bublé
Look Now, Elvis Costello & The Imposters
A Legendary Christmas, John Legend
Walls, Barbra Streisand
BEST POP VOCAL ALBUM
The Lion King: The Gift, Beyoncé
When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, Billie Eilish
Thank U, Next, Ariana Grande
No. 6 Collaborations Project, Ed Sheeran
Lover, Taylor Swift
BEST DANCE RECORDING
“Linked” — Bonobo
“Got To Keep On” — The Chemical Brothers
“Piece Of Your Heart” — Meduza featuring Goodboys
“Underwater” — RÜFÜS DU SOL
“Midnight Hour” — Skrillex & Boys Noize featuring Ty Dolla $ign
BEST DANCE/ELECTRONIC ALBUM
LP5, Apparat
No Geography, The Chemical Brothers
Hi This Is Flume (Mixtape), Flume
Solace, RÜFÜS DU SOL
Weather, Tycho
BEST CONTEMPORARY INSTRUMENTAL ALBUM
Ancestral Recall, Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah
Star People Nation, Theo Croker
Beat Music! Beat Music! Beat Music!, Mark Guiliana
Elevate, Lettuce
Mettavolution, Rodrigo y Gabriela
BEST ROCK PERFORMANCE
“Pretty Waste” — Bones UK
“This Land” — Gary Clark Jr.
“History Repeats” — Brittany Howard
“Woman” — Karen O & Danger Mouse
“Too Bad” — Rival Sons
BEST METAL PERFORMANCE
“Astorolus – The Great Octopus” — Candlemass featuring Tony Iommi
“Humanicide” — Death Angel
“Bow Down” — I Prevail
“Unleashed” — Killswitch Engage
“7empest” — Tool
BEST ROCK SONG
“Fear Inoculum” — Tool
“Give Yourself a Try” — The 1975
“Harmony Hall” — Vampire Weekend
“History Repeats” — Brittany Howard
“This Land” — Gary Clark Jr.
BEST ROCK ALBUM
Amo, Bring Me The Horizon
Social Cues, Cage The Elephant
In The End, The Cranberries
Trauma, I Prevail
Feral Roots, Rival Sons
BEST ALTERNATIVE MUSIC ALBUM
U.F.O.F., Big Thief
Assume Form, James Blake
I, I, Bon Iver
Father Of The Bride, Vampire Weekend
Anima, Thom Yorke
BEST R&B PERFORMANCE
“Love Again” — Daniel Ceasar & Brandy
“Could’ve Been” — H.E.R. featuring Bryson Tiller
“Exactly How I Feel” — Lizzo featuring Gucci Mane
“Roll Some Mo” — Lucky Daye
“Come Home” — Anderson .Paak featuring André 3000
BEST TRADITIONAL R&B PERFORMANCE
“Time Today” — BJ The Chicago Kid
“Steady Love” — India.Arie
“Jerome” — Lizzo
“Real Games” — Lucky Daye
“Built For Love” — PJ Morton featuring Jazmine Sullivan
BEST R&B SONG
“Could’ve Been” — H.E.R. featuring Bryson Tiller
“Look At Me Now” — Emily King
“No Guidance” — Chris Brown featuring Drake
“Roll Some Mo” — Lucky Daye
“Say So” — PJ Morton featuring JoJo
BEST URBAN CONTEMPORARY ALBUM
Apollo XXI, Steve Lacy
Cuz I Love You (Deluxe), Lizzo
Overload, Georgia Anne Muldrow
Saturn, NAO
Being Human In Public, Jessie Reyez
BEST R&B ALBUM
1123, BJ The Chicago Kid
Painted, Lucky Daye
Ella Mai, Ella Mai
Paul, PJ Morton
Ventura, Anderson .Paak
BEST RAP PERFORMANCE
“Middle Child” — J. Cole
“Suge” — DaBaby
“Down Bad” — Dreamville featuring J.I.D, Bas, J. Cole, EarthGang & Young Nudy
“Racks in the Middle” — Nipsey Hussle featuring Roddy Ricch & Hit-Boy
“Clout” — Offset featuring Cardi B
BEST RAP/SUNG PERFORMANCE
“Higher” — DJ Khaled featuring Nipsey Hussle & John Legend
“Drip Too Hard” — Lil Baby & Gunna
“Panini” — Lil Nas X
“Ballin” — Mustard featuring Roddy Ricch
“The London” — Young Thug featuring J. Cole & Travis Scott
BEST RAP SONG
“Bad Idea” — YBN Cordae featuring Chance The Rapper
“Gold Roses” —Rick Ross featuring Drake
“A Lot” — 21 Savage featuring J. Cole
“Racks In The Middle” — Nipsey Hussle featuring Roddy Ricch & Hit-Boy
“Suge” — DaBaby
BEST RAP ALBUM
Revenge Of The Dreamers III, Dreamville
Championships, Meek Mill
I Am > I Was, 21 Savage
Igor, Tyler, The Creator
The Lost Boy, YBN Cordae
BEST COUNTRY SOLO PERFORMANCE
“All Your’n” — Tyler Childers
“Girl Goin’ Nowhere” — Ashley McBryde
“Ride Me Back Home” — Willie Nelson
“God’s Country” — Blake Shelton
“Bring My Flowers Now” — Tanya Tucker
BEST COUNTRY DUO/GROUP PERFORMANCE
“Brand New Man” — Brooks & Dunn With Luke Combs
“I Don’t Remember Me (Before You)” — Brothers Osborne
“Speechless” — Dan + Shay
“The Daughters” — Little Big Town
“Common” — Maren Morris featuring Brandi Carlile
BEST COUNTRY SONG
“Bring My Flowers Now” — Tanya Tucker
“Girl Goin’ Nowhere” — Ashley McBryde
“It All Comes Out In The Wash” — Miranda Lambert
“Some Of It” — Eric Church
“Speechless” — Dan + Shay
BEST COUNTRY ALBUM
Desperate Man, Eric Church
Stronger Than The Truth, Reba McEntire
Interstate Gospel, Pistol Annies
Center Point Road, Thomas Rhett
While I’m Livin’, Tanya Tucker
BEST NEW AGE ALBUM
Fairy Dreams, David Arkenstone
Homage To Kindness, David Darling
Wings, Peter Kater
Verve, Sebastian Plano
Deva, Deva Premal
BEST IMPROVISED JAZZ SOLO
“Elsewhere” — Melissa Aldana, soloist
“Sozinho” — Randy Brecker, soloist
“Tomorrow Is The Question” — Julian Lage, soloist
“The Windup” — Branford Marsalis, soloist
“Sightseeing” — Christian McBride, soloist
BEST JAZZ VOCAL ALBUM
Thirsty Ghost, Sara Gazarek
Love & Liberation, Jazzmeia Horn
Alone Together, Catherine Russell
12 Little Spells, Esperanza Spalding
Screenplay, The Tierney Sutton Band
BEST JAZZ INSTRUMENTAL ALBUM
In The Key Of The Universe, Joey DeFrancesco
The Secret Between The Shadow And The Soul, Branford Marsalis Quartet
Christian McBride’s New Jawn, Christian McBride
Finding Gabriel, Brad Mehldau
Come What May, Joshua Redman Quartet
BEST LARGE JAZZ ENSEMBLE ALBUM
Triple Helix, Anat Cohen Tentet
Dancer In Nowhere, Miho Hazama
Hiding Out, Mike Holober & The Gotham Jazz Orchestra
The Omni-American Book Club, Brian Lynch Big Band
One Day Wonder, Terraza Big Band
BEST LATIN JAZZ ALBUM
Antidote, Chick Corea & The Spanish Heart Band
Sorte! Music By John Finbury, Thalma de Freitas With Vitor Gonçalves, John Patitucci, Chico Pinheiro, Rogerio Boccato & Duduka Da Fonseca
Una Noche con Rubén Blades, Jazz At Lincoln Center Orchestra With Wynton Marsalis & Rubén Blades
Carib, David Sánchez
Sonero: The Music Of Ismael Rivera, Miguel Zenón
BEST GOSPEL PERFORMANCE/SONG
“Love Theory” — Kirk Franklin; Kirk Franklin, songwriter
“Talkin’ ‘Bout Jesus” — Gloria Gaynor featuring Yolanda Adams
“See The Light” — Travis Greene featuring Jekalyn Carr
“Speak The Name” — Koryn Hawthorne featuring Natalie Grant
“This Is A Move (Live)” — Tasha Cobbs Leonard
BEST CONTEMPORARY CHRISTIAN MUSIC PERFORMANCE/SONG
“Only Jesus” — Casting Crowns
“God Only Knows” — for KING & COUNTRY & Dolly Parton
“Haven’t Seen It Yet” — Danny Gokey
“God’s Not Done With You (Single Version)” — Tauren Wells
“Rescue Story” — Zach Williams
BEST GOSPEL ALBUM
Long Live Love, Kirk Franklin
Goshen, Donald Lawrence Presents The Tri-City Singers
Tunnel Vision, Gene Moore
Settle Here, William Murphy
Something’s Happening! A Christmas Album, CeCe Winans
BEST CONTEMPORARY CHRISTIAN MUSIC ALBUM
I Know A Ghost, Crowder
Burn The Ships, for KING & COUNTRY
Haven’t Seen It Yet, Danny Gokey
The Elements, TobyMac
Holy Roar, Chris Tomlin
BEST ROOTS GOSPEL ALBUM
Deeper Roots: Where the Bluegrass Grows, Steven Curtis Chapman
Testimony, Gloria Gaynor
Deeper Oceans, Joseph Habedank
His Name Is Jesus, Tim Menzies
Gonna Sing, Gonna Shout, Various Artists
BEST LATIN POP ALBUM
Vida, Luis Fonsi
11:11, Maluma
Montaner, Ricardo Montaner
#ELDISCO, Alejandro Sanz
Fantasia, Sebastian Yatra
BEST LATIN ROCK, URBAN OR ALTERNATIVE ALBUM
X 100PRE, Bad Bunny
Oasis, J Balvin & Bad Bunny
Indestructible, Flor De Toloache
Almadura, iLe
El Mal Querer, Rosalía
BEST REGIONAL MEXICAN MUSIC ALBUM (INCLUDING TEJANO)
Caminando, Joss Favela
Percepción, Intocable
Poco a Poco, La Energia Norteña
20 Aniversario, Mariachi Divas De Cindy Shea
De Ayer Para Siempre, Mariachi Los Camperos
BEST TROPICAL LATIN ALBUM
Opus, Marc Anthony
Tiempo Al Tiempo, Luis Enrique + C4 Trio
Candela, Vicente García
Literal, Juan Luis Guerra 4.40
A Journey Through Cuban Music, Aymée Nuviola
BEST AMERICAN ROOTS PERFORMANCE
Saint Honesty, Sara Bareilles
Father Mountain, Calexico And Iron & Wine
I’m On My Way, Rhiannon Giddens With Francesco Turrisi
Call My Name, I’m With Her
Faraway Look, Yola
BEST AMERICAN ROOTS SONG
“Black Myself” — Our Native Daughters
“Call My Name” — I’m With Her
“Crossing To Jerusalem” — Rosanne Cash
“Faraway Look” — Yola
“I Don’t Wanna Ride The Rails No More” — Vince Gill
BEST AMERICANA ALBUM
Years To Burn, Calexico And Iron & Wine
Who Are You Now, Madison Cunningham
Oklahoma, Keb’ Mo’
Tales Of America, J.S. Ondara
Walk Through Fire, Yola
BEST BLUEGRASS ALBUM
Tall Fiddler, Michael Cleveland
Live In Prague, Czech Republic, Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver
Toil, Tears & Trouble, The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys
Royal Traveller, Missy Raines
If You Can’t Stand The Heat, Frank Solivan & Dirty Kitchen
BEST TRADITIONAL BLUES ALBUM
Kingfish, Christone “Kingfish” Ingram
Tall, Dark & Handsome, Delbert McClinton & Self-Made Men
Sitting On Top Of The Blues, Bobby Rush
Baby, Please Come Home, Jimmie Vaughan
Spectacular Class, Jontavious Willis
BEST CONTEMPORARY BLUES ALBUM
This Land, Gary Clark Jr.
Venom & Faith, Larkin Poe
Brighter Days, Robert Randolph & The Family Band
Somebody Save Me, Sugaray Rayford
Keep On, Southern Avenue
BEST FOLK ALBUM
My Finest Work Yet, Andrew Bird
Rearrange My Heart, Che Apalache
Patty Griffin, Patty Griffin
Evening Machines, Gregory Alan Isakov
Front Porch, Joy Williams
BEST REGIONAL ROOTS MUSIC ALBUMS
Kalawai’anui, Amy Hānaiali’i
When It’s Cold – Cree Round Dance Songs, Northern Cree
Good Time, Ranky Tanky
Recorded Live At The 2019 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, Rebirth Brass Band
Hawaiian Lullaby, Various Artists
BEST REGGAE ALBUM
Rapture, Koffee
As I Am, Julian Marley
The Final Battle: Sly & Robbie vs. Roots Radics, Sly & Robbie & Roots Radics
MASS MANIPULATION, Steel Pulse
MORE WORK TO BE DONE, Third World
BEST WORLD MUSIC ALBUM
Gece, Altin Gün
What Heat, Bokanté & Metropole Orkest Conducted By Jules Buckley
African Giant, Burna Boy
Fanm D’Ayiti, Nathalie Joachim With Spektral Quartet
Celia, Angelique Kidjo
BEST CHILDREN’S MUSIC ALBUM
Ageless Songs For The Child Archetype, Jon Samson
Flying High!, Caspar Babypants
I Love Rainy Days, Daniel Tashian
The Love, Alphabet Rockers
Winterland, The Okee Dokee Brothers
BEST SPOKEN WORD ALBUM (INCLUDES POETRY, AUDIO BOOKS & STORYTELLING)
Beastie Boys Book, Various Artists
Becoming, Michelle Obama
I.V. Catatonia: 20 Years As A Two-Time Cancer Survivor, Eric Alexandrakis
Mr. Know-It-All, Jon Waters
Sekou Andrews & The String Theory, Sekou Andrews & The String Theory
BEST COMEDY ALBUM
Quality Time, Jim Gaffigan
Relatable, Ellen DeGeneres
Right Now, Aziz Ansari
Son Of Patricia, Trevor Noah
Sticks & Stones, Dave Chappelle
BEST MUSICAL THEATER ALBUM
Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of The Temptations, Original Broadway Cast
Hadestown, Original Broadway Cast
Moulin Rouge! The Musical, Original Broadway Cast
The Music of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child – In Four Contemporary Suites, Imogen Heap
Oklahoma!, 2019 Broadway Cast
BEST COMPILATION SOUNDTRACK FOR VISUAL MEDIA
The Lion King: The Songs, Various Artists
Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon A Time in Hollywood, Various Artists
Rocketman, Taron Egerton
Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse, Various Artists
A Star Is Born, Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper
BEST SCORE SOUNDTRACK FOR VISUAL MEDIA
Avengers: Endgame, Alan Silvestri
Chernobyl, Hildur Guðnadóttir
Game Of Thrones: Season 8, Ramin Djawadi
The Lion King, Hans Zimmer
Mary Poppins Returns, Marc Shaiman
BEST SONG WRITTEN FOR VISUAL MEDIA
“The Ballad Of The Lonesome Cowboy” — Chris Stapleton (Toy Story 4)
“Girl In The Movies” — Dolly Parton (Dumplin’)
“I’ll Never Love Again” — Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper (A Star Is Born)
“Spirit” — Beyoncé (The Lion King)
“Suspirium” — Thom Yorke (Suspiria)
BEST INSTRUMENTAL COMPOSITION
“Begin Again” — Fred Hersch & The WDR Big Band Conducted By Vince Mendoza
“Crucible For Crisis” — Brian Lynch Big Band
“Love, A Beautiful Force” — Vince Mendoza, Terell Stafford, Dick Oatts & Temple University Studio Orchestra
“Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge Symphonic Suite” — John Williams
“Walkin’ Funny” — Christian McBride
BEST ARRANGEMENT, INSTRUMENTAL OR A CAPPELLA
“Blue Skies” — Kris Bowers
“Hedwig’s Theme” — Anne-Sophie Mutter & John Williams
“La Novena” — Emilio Solla Tango Jazz Orchestra
“Love, A Beautiful Force” — Vince Mendoza, Terell Stafford, Dick Oatts & Temple University Studio Orchestra
“Moon River” — Jacob Collier
BEST ARRANGEMENT, INSTRUMENTS AND VOCALS
“All Night Love” — Jacob Collier featuring Jules Buckley, Take 6 & Metropole Orkest
“Jolene” — Sara Gazarek
“Marry Me A Little” — Cyrille Aimée
“Over The Rainbow” — Trisha Yearwood
“12 Little Spells (Thoracic Spine)” — Esperanza Spalding
BEST RECORDING PACKAGE
Anonimas & Resilientes, Voces Del Bullerengue
Chris Cornell, Chris Cornell
Hold That Tiger, The Muddy Basin Ramblers
I, I, Bon Iver
Intellexual, Intellexual
BEST BOXED OR SPECIAL LIMITED EDITION PACKAGE
Anima, Thom Yorke
Gold In Brass Age, David Gray
1963: New Directions, John Coltrane
The Radio Recordings 1939–1945, Wilhelm Furtwängler & Berliner Philharmoniker
Woodstock: Back To The Garden – The Definitive 50th Anniversary Archive, Various Artists
BEST ALBUM NOTES
The Complete Cuban Jam Sessions, Various Artists
The Gospel According To Malaco, Various Artists
Pedal Steel + Four Corners, Terry Allen And The Panhandle Mystery Band
Pete Seeger: The Smithsonian Folkways Collection, Pete Seeger
Stax ’68: A Memphis Story, Various Artists
BEST HISTORICAL ALBUM
The Girl From Chickasaw County – The Complete Capitol Masters, Bobbie Gentry
The Great Comeback: Horowitz At Carnegie Hall, Vladimir Horowitz
Kankyō Ongaku: Japanese Ambient, Environmental & New Age Music 1980-1990, Various Artists
Pete Seeger: The Smithsonian Folkways Collection, Pete Seeger
Woodstock: Back To The Garden – The Definitive 50th Anniversary Archive, Various Artists
BEST ENGINEERED ALBUM, NON-CLASSICAL
All These Things, Thomas Dybdahl
Ella Mai, Ella Mai
Run Home Slow, The Teskey Brothers
Scenery, Emily King
When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, Billie Eilish
PRODUCER OF THE YEAR, NON-CLASSICAL
Jack Antonoff
Dan Auerbach
John Hill
Finneas
Ricky Reed
BEST REMIXED RECORDING
“I Rise (Tracy Young’s Pride Intro Radio Remix)” — Madonna
“Mother’s Daughter (Wuki Remix)” — Miley Cyrus
“The One (High Contrast Remix)” — Jorja Smith
“Swim (Ford. Remix)” — Mild Minds
“Work It (Soulwax Remix)” — Marie Davidson
BEST IMMERSIVE AUDIO ALBUM
Chain Tripping, Yacht
Kverndokk: Symphonic Dances, Ken-David Masur & Stavanger Symphony Orchestra
Lux, Anita Brevik, Trondheimsolistene & Nidarosdomens Jentekor
The Orchestral Organ, Jan Kraybill
The Savior, A Bad Think
BEST ENGINEERED ALBUM, CLASSICAL
AEQUA — Anna Thorvaldsdottir, International Contemporary Ensemble
Bruckner: Symphony No. 9, Manfred Honeck & Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra
Rachmaninoff – Hermitage Piano Trio, Hermitage Piano Trio
Riley: Sun Rings, Kronos Quartet
WOLFE: FIRE IN MY MOUTH, Jaap Van Zweden, Francisco J. Núñez, Donald Nally, The Crossing, Young People’s Chorus Of NY City & New York Philharmonic
PRODUCER OF THE YEAR, CLASSICAL
Blanton Alspaugh
James Ginsburg
Marina A. Ledin, Victor Ledin
Morten Lindberg
Dirk Sobotka
BEST ORCHESTRAL PERFORMANCE
“Bruckner: Symphony No. 9” — Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra
“Copland: Billy The Kid; Grohg” — Detroit Symphony Orchestra
“Norman: Sustain” — Los Angeles Philharmonic
“Transatlantic” — Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra
“Weinberg: Symphonies Nos. 2 & 21” — City Of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra & Kremerata Baltica
BEST OPERA RECORDING
“Benjamin: Lessons In Love & Violence” Orchestra Of The Royal Opera House
“Berg: Wozzeck” — Netherlands Philharmonic Orchestra; Chorus Of Dutch National Opera
“Charpentier: Les Arts Florissants; Les Plaisirs De Versailles” — Boston Early Music Festival Chamber Ensemble; Boston Early Music Festival Vocal Ensemble
“Picker: Fantastic Mr. Fox” — Boston Modern Orchestra Project; Boston Children’s Chorus
“Wagner: Lohengrin” — Festspielorchester Bayreuth; Festspielchor Bayreuth
BEST CHORAL PERFORMANCE
“Boyle: Voyages” — The Crossing
“Duruflé: Complete Choral Works” — Ken Cowan; Houston Chamber Choir
“The Hope Of Loving” — Conspirare
“Sander: The Divine Liturgy Of St. John Chrysostom” — Evan Bravos, Vadim Gan, Kevin Keys, Glenn Miller & Daniel Shirley; PaTRAM Institute Singers
“Smith, K.: The Arc In The Sky” — The Crossing
BEST CHAMBER MUSIC/SMALL ENSEMBLE PERFORMANCE
“Cerrone: The Pieces That Fall to Earth” — Christopher Rountree & Wild Up
“Freedom & Faith” — PUBLIQuartet
“Perpetulum” — Third Coast Percussion
“Rachmaninoff – Hermitage Piano Trio” — Hermitage Piano Trio
“Shaw: Orange” — Attacca Quartet
BEST CLASSICAL INSTRUMENTAL SOLO
“The Berlin Recital” — Yuja Wang
“Higdon: Harp Concerto” — The Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra
“Marsalis: Violin Concerto; Fiddle Dance Suite” — Philadelphia Orchestra
“The Orchestral Organ” — Jan Kraybill
“Torke: Sky, Concerto For Violin” — Albany Symphony
BEST CLASSICAL SOLO VOCAL ALBUM
The Edge of Silence – Works For Voice By György Kurtág, Donald Berman, Curtis Macomber, Kathryn Schulmeister & Nicholas Tolle
Himmelsmusik, Jesús Rodil & Dingle Yandell
Schumann: Liederkreis Op.24, Kerner-Lieder Op.35, Matthias Goerne; Leif Ove Andsnes, accompanist
Songplay, Steve Barnett & Lautaro Greco
A Te, O Cara, Kaunas City Symphony Orchestra
BEST CLASSICAL COMPENDIUM
American Originals 1918, John Morris Russell, conductor; Elaine Martone, producer
Leshnoff: Symphony No. 4 ‘Heichalos’; Guitar Concerto; Starburst, Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor; Tim Handley, producer
Meltzer: Songs and Structures, Paul Appleby & Natalia Katyukova; Silas Brown & Harold Meltzer, producers
The Poetry Of Places, Nadia Shpachenko; Marina A. Ledin & Victor Ledin, producers
Saariaho: True Fire; Trans; Ciel d’hiver, Hannu Lintu, conductor; Laura Heikinheimo, producer
BEST CONTEMPORARY CLASSICAL COMPOSITION
“Bermel: Migration Series For Jazz Ensemble & Orchestra” — Derek Bermel, Ted Nash, David Alan Miller, Juilliard Jazz Orchestra & Albany Symphony Orchestra
“Higdon: Harp Concerto” — Yolanda Kondonassis, Ward Stare & The Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra
“Marsalis: Violin Concerto In D Major” — Wynton Marsalis, composer (Nicola Benedetti, Cristian Măcelaru & Philadelphia Orchestra
“Norman: Sustain” — Gustavo Dudamel & Los Angeles Philharmonic
“Shaw: Orange” — Attacca Quartet
“Wolfe: Fire In My Mouth” — Jaap Van Zweden, Francisco J. Núñez, Donald Nally, The Crossing, Young People’s Chorus Of NY City & New York Philharmonic
BEST MUSIC VIDEO
“We’ve Got To Try” — The Chemical Brothers
“This Land” — Gary Clark Jr.
“Cellophane” — FKA twigs
“Old Town Road (Official Movie) — Lil Nas X & Billy Ray Cyrus
“Glad He’s Gone” — Tove Lo
BEST MUSIC FILM
Homecoming, Beyoncé
Remember My Name, David Crosby
Birth Of The Cool, (Miles Davis)
Shangri-La, (Various Artists)
Anima, Thom Yorke