Burna Boy Replies AKA’s Apology Demand

by Temitope Alabi
Burna Boy
International Afro-Fusion artiste, Burna Boy

Burna Boy has finally broken his silence following tweets from South Africans asking that he apologies before he performs at the Africa Unite concert.

Reports have it that some music artistes in the country have petitioned the minister for arts and culture to exclude Burna Boy from the Africa Unite concert in the country.

Recall AKA and Burna Boy got into a war of words during the xenophobic attacks in South Africa which saw Burna threatening to deal with AKA.

AKA in a new tweet said he is willing to forgive Burna if the latter apologizes.

He tweeted:

“Leadership. I am willing to swallow my pride and put an end to this division. @burnaboy Are you? Ek se … @burnaboy all we want is an apology. We know is not perfect. But we took you in as our own before you reached these levels. You say you are an AFRICAN GIANT, prove it”.

Reacting to the whole brouhaha, Burna Boy tweeted;

“The first of many! Part of the proceeds will be donated to the victims of Xenophobic attacks by me!

“I really hope we can all keep contributing in our own way to make the world a better and safer place for each other. Africans unite, it’s bigger than all of us.”

