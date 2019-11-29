Burna Boy, Stefflon Don Share Passionate Kiss On Street Of London

by Valerie Oke
Burna boy and Stefflon don
Burna boy and Stefflon don

Popular Nigerian singer Damini Ogulu also known as Burna Boy was spotted sharing a passionate kiss with girlfriend, Stefflon don, on the street of London.

The duo took their love to the middle of the road and stood on the road divider to share the passionate kiss while onlookers go about their businesses.

It remains unknown when the wedding ring between the duo would finally ring as they have been an item since they started seeing each other.

Burna boy is currently looking at bringing a Grammy award to Nigeria following his recent nomination.

