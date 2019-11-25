Burna Boy Unfollows Everyone On Instagram, Leaves Only Stefflon Don (Photo)

by Michael Isaac

Grammy-nominated artist, Burna Boy, has unfollowed everyone on Instagram, leaving only his girlfriend, Stefflon Don.

The self-acclaimed ‘African Giant’ may just be proving that he is indeed the King and need not follow anyone.

Burna Boy, who is unbelievably controversial, may just be attracting a lot of backlash because of his actions.

With a follower base amounting to 4.6M, Burna Boy has joined the train of the few artists who are following no one.

With time, we shall know his reason behind this, however, fingers crossed as to how Nigerians will react to this.

See Photos Here:

Burna Boy
Burna Boy’s Instagram Post
