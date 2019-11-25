Burna Boy Wins Big At Future Awards (Full List Here)

Grammy-nominated artist Burna Boy has snagged two awards at the prestigious Future Awards.
The 2019 edition of Future Awards was held on Sunday, November 24, at the Balmoral Hall of the Federal Palace Hotel in Victoria Island, Lagos.
Ex-BBNaija housemate Khafi Kareem and media personality Taymesan hosted the event which attracted young professionals from across Africa.
Here is a complete list of winners at the event that had Burna Boy as one of its top winners:
THE FUTURE AWARDS AFRICA PRIZE FOR ACTING
Timini Egbuson (32) – Winner
Bimbo Ademoye (28)
Bandele ‘Baaj’ Adebule (30)
Sharon Ooja (28)
Fatima Washa Abdullahi (26)
THE FUTURE AWARDS AFRICA PRIZE FOR MUSIC
Teniola Apata (26)
Damini Ebunoluwa ‘Burna Boy’ Ogulu (28) – Winner
Folarin ‘Falz’ Falana (29)
John ‘Johnny Drille’ Ighodalo (29)
Sadiq ‘Wurld’ Onifade (32)
THE FUTURE AWARDS AFRICA PRIZE FOR AGRICULTURE
Emmanuel Maduka (24)
Chiamaka Ndukwu Theresa and Kenneth Okonkwo (25/25)
Uka Eje (29) – Winner
Divine-Love Akam (24)
Rotimi Olawale (29)
THE FUTURE AWARDS AFRICA PRIZE FOR ADVOCACY
Hamzat Lawal (32) – Winner
Bright Jaja (29)
Uchechi ‘Ucy’ Rochas (27)
Ifedayo Durosinmi-Etti (30)
Funke Adeoye (27)
THE FUTURE AWARDS AFRICA PRIZE FOR ARTS (VISUAL & APPLIED)
Arinze Stanley (26)
Ken Nwadiogbu (25) – Winner
Dipo Doherty (28)
Olarinde Olayemi Ayanfeoluwa (22)
Olabanke Subair (28)
THE FUTURE AWARDS AFRICA PRIZE FOR COMMUNITY ACTION
Abdulazeez Kaltumi (27)
Yetunde Fadeyi (27)
Kelechukwu Nwachukwu Lucky (25)
Tony Joy (27)
Akpobi Elvis (31)
Isaac Success Omoyele (28) – Winner
Stephen Teru (29)
THE FUTURE AWARDS AFRICA PRIZE FOR FILM-MAKING
Kayode Kasum (28)
Dare Olaitan (28) – Winner
Chinney Love Eze (31)
Rahama Sadau (26)
Uche Odoh (30)
THE FUTURE AWARDS AFRICA PRIZE FOR LITERATURE
Akwaeke Emezi (32)
Ijeoma Umebinyuo (30)
Lanaire Aderemi (20)
Oyinkan Braithwaite (31)
Otosirieze Obi-Young (25) – Winner
THE FUTURE AWARDS AFRICA PRIZE FOR MEDIA
Peace Itimi (24)
Paul Alasiri (27)
Edirin Edewor (28)
Samuel Ajiboye (28) – Winner
Tosin Olaseinde (31)
THE FUTURE AWARDS AFRICA PRIZE FOR PROFESSIONAL SERVICE
Bukky Akomolafe (31) – Winner
Adesola Ade-Unuigbe (28)
Yinka Iyinolakan (30)
Onoriode Reginald Aziza (27)
Peter Tega Oghenejobo (32)
PRIZE FOR OAP (VISUAL & AUDIO)
Osato ‘EDK’ Edokpayi (27)
Huisaina ‘Dashen’ Usman (31)
Mayowa Ogundele – Adegoke (30)
Simi ‘Drey’Adejumo (21) – Winner
Sandra Ezekwesili (30)
PRIZE FOR PUBLIC SERVICE
Adetola Onayemi (28) – Winner
Ibijoke Faborede (31)
Moses Onalapo (29)
Dr Achama Eluwa (31)
Fehintola Ajogbasile and Judith Oguzie (27/32)
PRIZE FOR SPORTS
Al-farouq Aminu (29)
Georgia Oboh (18)
Eseoghene Oguma (21)
Samuel Chukwueze (23)
Israel Adesanya (30) – Winner
PRIZE FOR EDUCATION
Olaseni Cole (32) – Winner
Omozino Eguh (28)
Eyitayo Ogunmola (31)
Seyi Oluyole (27)
Farida Kabir (27)
THE FUTURE AWARDS AFRICA PRIZE FOR TECHNOLOGY
Chinedu Azodoh/ Adetayo Bamiro (29/32)
Zang Luka Bot (28) – Winner
Muhammad Salisu Abdullahi (28)
Timothy Adeleye (25)
Funfere Koroye (29)
THE FUTURE AWARDS AFRICA PRIZE FOR FASHION
Andrea Iyamah (26)
Derin Fabikun (29)
Tuboboreni Sandrah (28) – Winner
Osemwengie Victor Odion (31)
Kenneth Izedonmwen (29)
THE FUTURE AWARDS AFRICA PRIZE FOR BUSINESS
Adekunle Hassan (31)
Obi Ozor (30)
Chika Madubuko (30)
Olawale Ayilara (31) – Winner
Tiwalola Olanubi (31)
THE FUTURE AWARDS AFRICA PRIZE FOR JOURNALISM
Aisha Salaudeen (25)
Joey Akan (28)
Ayodeji Rotinwa (29)
Shola Lawal (25) – Winner
Kiki Mordi (28)
THE FUTURE AWARDS AFRICA PRIZE FOR PHOTOGRAPHY
Adah Clarence (30)
Yemi Ajala (31)
Praise Nnemeka (21)
Stephen Tayo (25)
Tolani Alli (27) – Winner
THE FUTURE AWARDS AFRICA PRIZE FOR YOUNG PERSON OF THE YEAR – Full list to be unveiled in a press release November 4, 2019
Debo Ogundoyin (32)
Kenneth Udekwe (32)
Damini ‘Burna Boy’ Ogulu (28) – Winner