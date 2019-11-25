Burna Boy Wins Big At Future Awards (Full List Here)

Grammy-nominated artist Burna Boy has snagged two awards at the prestigious Future Awards.

The 2019 edition of Future Awards was held on Sunday, November 24, at the Balmoral Hall of the Federal Palace Hotel in Victoria Island, Lagos.

Ex-BBNaija housemate Khafi Kareem and media personality Taymesan hosted the event which attracted young professionals from across Africa.

Here is a complete list of winners at the event that had Burna Boy as one of its top winners:

THE FUTURE AWARDS AFRICA PRIZE FOR ACTING

Timini Egbuson (32) – Winner

Bimbo Ademoye (28)

Bandele ‘Baaj’ Adebule (30)

Sharon Ooja (28)

Fatima Washa Abdullahi (26)

THE FUTURE AWARDS AFRICA PRIZE FOR MUSIC

Teniola Apata (26)

Damini Ebunoluwa ‘Burna Boy’ Ogulu (28) – Winner

Folarin ‘Falz’ Falana (29)

John ‘Johnny Drille’ Ighodalo (29)

Sadiq ‘Wurld’ Onifade (32)

THE FUTURE AWARDS AFRICA PRIZE FOR AGRICULTURE

Emmanuel Maduka (24)

Chiamaka Ndukwu Theresa and Kenneth Okonkwo (25/25)

Uka Eje (29) – Winner

Divine-Love Akam (24)

Rotimi Olawale (29)

THE FUTURE AWARDS AFRICA PRIZE FOR ADVOCACY

Hamzat Lawal (32) – Winner

Bright Jaja (29)

Uchechi ‘Ucy’ Rochas (27)

Ifedayo Durosinmi-Etti (30)

Funke Adeoye (27)

THE FUTURE AWARDS AFRICA PRIZE FOR ARTS (VISUAL & APPLIED)

Arinze Stanley (26)

Ken Nwadiogbu (25) – Winner

Dipo Doherty (28)

Olarinde Olayemi Ayanfeoluwa (22)

Olabanke Subair (28)

THE FUTURE AWARDS AFRICA PRIZE FOR COMMUNITY ACTION

Abdulazeez Kaltumi (27)

Yetunde Fadeyi (27)

Kelechukwu Nwachukwu Lucky (25)

Tony Joy (27)

Akpobi Elvis (31)

Isaac Success Omoyele (28) – Winner

Stephen Teru (29)

THE FUTURE AWARDS AFRICA PRIZE FOR FILM-MAKING

Kayode Kasum (28)

Dare Olaitan (28) – Winner

Chinney Love Eze (31)

Rahama Sadau (26)

Uche Odoh (30)

THE FUTURE AWARDS AFRICA PRIZE FOR LITERATURE

Akwaeke Emezi (32)

Ijeoma Umebinyuo (30)

Lanaire Aderemi (20)

Oyinkan Braithwaite (31)

Otosirieze Obi-Young (25) – Winner

THE FUTURE AWARDS AFRICA PRIZE FOR MEDIA

Peace Itimi (24)

Paul Alasiri (27)

Edirin Edewor (28)

Samuel Ajiboye (28) – Winner

Tosin Olaseinde (31)

THE FUTURE AWARDS AFRICA PRIZE FOR PROFESSIONAL SERVICE

Bukky Akomolafe (31) – Winner

Adesola Ade-Unuigbe (28)

Yinka Iyinolakan (30)

Onoriode Reginald Aziza (27)

Peter Tega Oghenejobo (32)

PRIZE FOR OAP (VISUAL & AUDIO)

Osato ‘EDK’ Edokpayi (27)

Huisaina ‘Dashen’ Usman (31)

Mayowa Ogundele – Adegoke (30)

Simi ‘Drey’Adejumo (21) – Winner

Sandra Ezekwesili (30)

PRIZE FOR PUBLIC SERVICE

Adetola Onayemi (28) – Winner

Ibijoke Faborede (31)

Moses Onalapo (29)

Dr Achama Eluwa (31)

Fehintola Ajogbasile and Judith Oguzie (27/32)

PRIZE FOR SPORTS

Al-farouq Aminu (29)

Georgia Oboh (18)

Eseoghene Oguma (21)

Samuel Chukwueze (23)

Israel Adesanya (30) – Winner

PRIZE FOR EDUCATION

Olaseni Cole (32) – Winner

Omozino Eguh (28)

Eyitayo Ogunmola (31)

Seyi Oluyole (27)

Farida Kabir (27)

THE FUTURE AWARDS AFRICA PRIZE FOR TECHNOLOGY

Chinedu Azodoh/ Adetayo Bamiro (29/32)

Zang Luka Bot (28) – Winner

Muhammad Salisu Abdullahi (28)

Timothy Adeleye (25)

Funfere Koroye (29)

THE FUTURE AWARDS AFRICA PRIZE FOR FASHION

Andrea Iyamah (26)

Derin Fabikun (29)

Tuboboreni Sandrah (28) – Winner

Osemwengie Victor Odion (31)

Kenneth Izedonmwen (29)

THE FUTURE AWARDS AFRICA PRIZE FOR BUSINESS

Adekunle Hassan (31)

Obi Ozor (30)

Chika Madubuko (30)

Olawale Ayilara (31) – Winner

Tiwalola Olanubi (31)

THE FUTURE AWARDS AFRICA PRIZE FOR JOURNALISM

Aisha Salaudeen (25)

Joey Akan (28)

Ayodeji Rotinwa (29)

Shola Lawal (25) – Winner

Kiki Mordi (28)

THE FUTURE AWARDS AFRICA PRIZE FOR PHOTOGRAPHY

Adah Clarence (30)

Yemi Ajala (31)

Praise Nnemeka (21)

Stephen Tayo (25)

Tolani Alli (27) – Winner

THE FUTURE AWARDS AFRICA PRIZE FOR YOUNG PERSON OF THE YEAR – Full list to be unveiled in a press release November 4, 2019

Debo Ogundoyin (32)

Kenneth Udekwe (32)

Damini ‘Burna Boy’ Ogulu (28) – Winner