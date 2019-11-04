Burna Boy Wins MTV EMAS Award (Full List Of Winners)

Nigerian singer Damini Ogulu popularly known as ‘Burna Boy‘ has won the Best African act category at the 2019 edition of the MTV EMAS awards held in Sevilla, Spain, on Monday.

The talented singer contested the category with fellow Nigerian, Teni, and others which include Prince Kaybee (South Africa), TooFan (Togo), Nasty C (South Africa) and Harmonize (Tanzania).

FULL LIST OF “2019 MTV EMA” WINNERS

*indicates winner.

BEST AFRICA ACT

*Burna Boy (Nigeria) — (WINNER)

Prince Kaybee (South Africa)

TooFan (Toga)

Nasty C (South Africa)

Teni (Nigeria)

Harmonize (Tanzania)

BEST VIDEO

Ariana Grande – thank u, next

Billie Eilish- bad guy

Lil Nas X – Old Town Road (Remix) ft. Billy Ray Cyrus

Rosalía, J Balvin – Con Altura ft. El Guincho

*Taylor Swift – ME! ft. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco — (WINNER)

BEST ARTIST

Ariana Grande

J Balvin

Miley Cyrus

*Shawn Mendes — (WINNER)

Taylor Swift

BEST SONG

Ariana Grande- 7 rings

*Billie Eilish- bad guy — (WINNER)

Lil Nas X- Old Town Road (Remix) ft. Billy Ray Cyrus

Post Malone, Swae Lee – Sunflower

Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello – Señorita

BEST COLLABORATION

BTS, Halsey – Boy With Luv

Lil Nas X, Billy Ray Cyrus – Old Town Road (Remix)

Mark Ronson, Miley Cyrus – Nothing Breaks Like a Heart

*Rosalía, J Balvin – Con Altura ft. El Guincho — (WINNER)

Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello – Señorita

The Chainsmokers, Bebe Rexha – Call You Mine

BEST NEW

Ava Max

*Billie Eilish — (WINNER)

Lewis Capaldi

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Mabel

BEST POP

Ariana Grande

Becky G

Camila Cabello

*Halsey — (WINNER)

Jonas Brothers

Shawn Mendes

BEST LIVE

Ariana Grande

*BTS — (WINNER)

Ed Sheeran

P!NK

Travis Scott

BEST ROCK

*Green Day — (WINNER)

Imagine Dragons

Liam Gallagher

Panic! At The Disco

The 1975

BEST HIP-HOP

21 Savage

Cardi B

Cole

*Nicki Minaj — (WINNER)

Travis Scott

BEST ALTERNATIVE

*FKA Twigs — (WINNER)

Lana Del Rey

Solange

Twenty-one pilots

Vampire Weekend

BEST ELECTRONIC

Calvin Harris

DJ Snake

Marshmello

*Martin Garrix — (WINNER)

The Chainsmokers

BEST PUSH

*Ava Max — (WINNER)

Billie Eilish

CNCO

H.E.R.

Jade Bird

Juice WRLD

Kiana Ledé

Lauv

Lewis Capaldi

Lizzo

Mabel

Rosalía

BEST WORLD STAGE

Bebe Rexha- Isle of MTV Malta 2019

Hailee Steinfeld – Isle of MTV Malta 2018

*Muse – Bilbao, Spain 2018 — (WINNER)

The 1975 – Lollapalooza Paris Festival 2019

twenty one pilots – Lollapalooza Paris Festival 2019

BEST LOOK

*Halsey — (WINNER)

J Balvin

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Rosalía

BIGGEST FANS

Ariana Grande

Billie Eilish

*BTS — (WINNER)

Shawn Mendes

Taylor Swift

BEST US ACT

Ariana Grande

Billie Eilish

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

*Taylor Swift — (WINNER)

BEST UK ACT

Lewis Capaldi

Dave

Mabel

Ed Sheeran

*Little Mix — (WINNER)

EMA GENERATION CHANGE HONOREES

Alfredo “Danger” Martinez, 33, Mexico

Shiden Tekle, 20, UK

Lisa RanRan Hu, 20, China

Kelvin Doe, 22, Sierra Leone

Jamie Margolin, 17, USA

FULL PERFORMANCE LIST

Dua Lipa – “Don’t Start Now”

Mabel – “Don’t Call Me Up”

Niall Horan – “Nice to Meet Ya”

Akon feat. Becky G – “Como No”

Green Day – “Father of All,” Basket Case”

Halsey – “Graveyard”

Ava Max – “Torn,” “Sweet but Psycho”

Rosalía – “Di Mi Nombre”

NCT 127 – “Highway to Heaven”

Becky G – “24/7,” “Sin Pajama,” “Mayores”

Liam Gallagher – “Once,” “Wonderwall”