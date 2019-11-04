Burna Boy Wins MTV EMAS Award (Full List Of Winners)

Nigerian singer Damini Ogulu popularly known as ‘Burna Boy‘ has won the Best African act category at the 2019 edition of the MTV EMAS awards held in Sevilla, Spain, on Monday.
The talented singer contested the category with fellow Nigerian, Teni, and others which include Prince Kaybee (South Africa), TooFan (Togo), Nasty C (South Africa) and Harmonize (Tanzania).
FULL LIST OF “2019 MTV EMA” WINNERS
*indicates winner.
BEST AFRICA ACT
*Burna Boy (Nigeria) — (WINNER)
Prince Kaybee (South Africa)
TooFan (Toga)
Nasty C (South Africa)
Teni (Nigeria)
Harmonize (Tanzania)
BEST VIDEO
Ariana Grande – thank u, next
Billie Eilish- bad guy
Lil Nas X – Old Town Road (Remix) ft. Billy Ray Cyrus
Rosalía, J Balvin – Con Altura ft. El Guincho
*Taylor Swift – ME! ft. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco — (WINNER)
BEST ARTIST
Ariana Grande
J Balvin
Miley Cyrus
*Shawn Mendes — (WINNER)
Taylor Swift
BEST SONG
Ariana Grande- 7 rings
*Billie Eilish- bad guy — (WINNER)
Lil Nas X- Old Town Road (Remix) ft. Billy Ray Cyrus
Post Malone, Swae Lee – Sunflower
Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello – Señorita
BEST COLLABORATION
BTS, Halsey – Boy With Luv
Lil Nas X, Billy Ray Cyrus – Old Town Road (Remix)
Mark Ronson, Miley Cyrus – Nothing Breaks Like a Heart
*Rosalía, J Balvin – Con Altura ft. El Guincho — (WINNER)
Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello – Señorita
The Chainsmokers, Bebe Rexha – Call You Mine
BEST NEW
Ava Max
*Billie Eilish — (WINNER)
Lewis Capaldi
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Mabel
BEST POP
Ariana Grande
Becky G
Camila Cabello
*Halsey — (WINNER)
Jonas Brothers
Shawn Mendes
BEST LIVE
Ariana Grande
*BTS — (WINNER)
Ed Sheeran
P!NK
Travis Scott
BEST ROCK
*Green Day — (WINNER)
Imagine Dragons
Liam Gallagher
Panic! At The Disco
The 1975
BEST HIP-HOP
21 Savage
Cardi B
Cole
*Nicki Minaj — (WINNER)
Travis Scott
BEST ALTERNATIVE
*FKA Twigs — (WINNER)
Lana Del Rey
Solange
Twenty-one pilots
Vampire Weekend
BEST ELECTRONIC
Calvin Harris
DJ Snake
Marshmello
*Martin Garrix — (WINNER)
The Chainsmokers
BEST PUSH
*Ava Max — (WINNER)
Billie Eilish
CNCO
H.E.R.
Jade Bird
Juice WRLD
Kiana Ledé
Lauv
Lewis Capaldi
Lizzo
Mabel
Rosalía
BEST WORLD STAGE
Bebe Rexha- Isle of MTV Malta 2019
Hailee Steinfeld – Isle of MTV Malta 2018
*Muse – Bilbao, Spain 2018 — (WINNER)
The 1975 – Lollapalooza Paris Festival 2019
twenty one pilots – Lollapalooza Paris Festival 2019
BEST LOOK
*Halsey — (WINNER)
J Balvin
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Rosalía
BIGGEST FANS
Ariana Grande
Billie Eilish
*BTS — (WINNER)
Shawn Mendes
Taylor Swift
BEST US ACT
Ariana Grande
Billie Eilish
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
*Taylor Swift — (WINNER)
BEST UK ACT
Lewis Capaldi
Dave
Mabel
Ed Sheeran
*Little Mix — (WINNER)
EMA GENERATION CHANGE HONOREES
Alfredo “Danger” Martinez, 33, Mexico
Shiden Tekle, 20, UK
Lisa RanRan Hu, 20, China
Kelvin Doe, 22, Sierra Leone
Jamie Margolin, 17, USA
FULL PERFORMANCE LIST
Dua Lipa – “Don’t Start Now”
Mabel – “Don’t Call Me Up”
Niall Horan – “Nice to Meet Ya”
Akon feat. Becky G – “Como No”
Green Day – “Father of All,” Basket Case”
Halsey – “Graveyard”
Ava Max – “Torn,” “Sweet but Psycho”
Rosalía – “Di Mi Nombre”
NCT 127 – “Highway to Heaven”
Becky G – “24/7,” “Sin Pajama,” “Mayores”
Liam Gallagher – “Once,” “Wonderwall”