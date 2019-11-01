Business Owners Drag BBNaija’s Cindy Okafor For Allegedly Scamming Them (Photo)

by Michael Isaac
BBNaija's Cindy
Former Big Brother Naija Housemate Cindy

Former Big Brother Naija Housemate, Cindy Okafor has been called out severely by Nigerian business owners over what they described as a breach of contract.

The former housemate is being called out to having scammed them and being ungrateful.

This came after Cindy shared a photo of her wearing a green velvet gown which seemed to have been loaned to her. She shared the photo without tagging the boutiques that fashioned and styled her.

Following that, Mr 2kay dragged her for not appropriately tagging the right persons.

His comments opened the door for other business owners who shared their various experiences with the former housemate.

See The Post Here:

BBNaija's Cindy
Celebrities Attack Cindy On Her Instagram Post
