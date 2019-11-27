Busty Lady Laments Over Her Big Chest, Says ‘I Hate My Big Breast’

A Nigerian lady has shared her feelings about her breast on social media.

The lady, while lamenting that the size of her breast makes her feel uncomfortable, took to Instagram to share her bitterness.

The lady, identified as ‘mimiubini’ on Instagram, shared how hard it is for her knowing that her breasts are large.

READ ALSO – Nobody Takes Me Seriously Because Of My Big Breasts – Lady Cries Out

Expressing that at 9, her boobs were already large, the lady shared a photo of herself with her large breast as she wrote down how it made her feel till this point of her life.

See Photos Here: