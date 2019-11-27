Busty Lady Laments Over Her Big Chest, Says ‘I Hate My Big Breast’

by Michael Isaac

A Nigerian lady has shared her feelings about her breast on social media.

The lady, while lamenting that the size of her breast makes her feel uncomfortable, took to Instagram to share her bitterness.

The lady, identified as ‘mimiubini’ on Instagram, shared how hard it is for her knowing that her breasts are large.

READ ALSO – Nobody Takes Me Seriously Because Of My Big Breasts – Lady Cries Out

Expressing that at 9, her boobs were already large, the lady shared a photo of herself with her large breast as she wrote down how it made her feel till this point of her life.

See Photos Here:

Lady With Big Breast
The Lady’s Post
Lady With Big Breast
More Photos
Tags from the story
Busty Ladies, Nigerian lady
0

You may also like

Amaechi

Do not demand the presidency in 2023 – Amaechi tells Southeast

Just In: Former Chief Justice Of Nigeria, Walter Onnoghen, Banned From Holding Public Office In Nigeria

Why the conviction of CJN Onnoghen by the CCT is not surprising – Fani Kayode

EXPOSED: Biafra Makes Secret Moves To Form A Government

Rio Ferdinand loses mum to Cancer, just after he lost his wife to the same disease two years ago

LASG outline plans to make Golden Jubilee celebration a memorable one

Germany set to deport 12,000 Nigerians

APC Chieftain, Jafaru Isa Arrested In Connection To Dasukigate: 4 Things You Should Know About Jafaru Isa

Racial Abuse: Chinese museum place Africans picture beside wild animals

Three-month-old baby put under trailer’s wheel to be crushed, rescued

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *