Cars Recovered From Yahoo Boys Uncountable: Magu

The acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibrahim Magu on Thursday said that exotic cars recovered from internet fraudsters aka Yahoo boys are too numerous to count.

The EFCC chairman said this while briefing stakeholders on the crusade against cybercrime and fraudsters.

Magu also advised mothers of Yahoo boys to desist from supporting them, adding that the women whom have now formed an association must stop encouraging their sons in this illegal line of business.

His words: “We are looking at how we can rehabilitate the Yahoo Boys; these are young boys, who have graduated, who are in the university. We want to see how we can sensitise them; how we can make them know that the Yahoo Yahoo business is wrong,” he said.

“And we are also appealing to their mothers. The parents of these children, they have actually formed an association of Yahoo Yahoo Mothers’ Association – Yes; they are there – Association of Mothers of Yahoo Yahoo Boys.

“Some of them will say the father did not do anything; these boys came, demolished the house and put up a new structure. If you see the cars that we have recovered, you will think that we are in car business. These are all Yahoo Yahoo. All brands of cars – Jaguar, Rolls Royce.”