Cars Recovered From Yahoo Boys Uncountable: Magu

by Valerie Oke
Magu
Ibrahim Magu

The acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibrahim Magu on Thursday said that exotic cars recovered from internet fraudsters aka Yahoo boys are too numerous to count.

The EFCC chairman said this while briefing stakeholders on the crusade against cybercrime and fraudsters.

Magu also advised mothers of Yahoo boys to desist from supporting them, adding that the women whom have now formed an association must stop encouraging their sons in this illegal line of business.

Read Also: Arrest Of Mompha, Lebanese Associate Landmark Achievement Of EFCC: Magu

His words: “We are looking at how we can rehabilitate the Yahoo Boys; these are young boys, who have graduated, who are in the university. We want to see how we can sensitise them; how we can make them know that the Yahoo Yahoo business is wrong,” he said.

“And we are also appealing to their mothers. The parents of these children, they have actually formed an association of Yahoo Yahoo Mothers’ Association – Yes; they are there – Association of Mothers of Yahoo Yahoo Boys.

“Some of them will say the father did not do anything; these boys came, demolished the house and put up a new structure. If you see the cars that we have recovered, you will think that we are in car business. These are all Yahoo Yahoo. All brands of cars – Jaguar, Rolls Royce.”

Tags from the story
Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, yahoo boys, yahoo-yahoo
0

You may also like

Kaduna refinery loses N14.4bn in four months

Warning: You may be nabbed & jailed for spraying naira notes at parties

Woman stabs step-son to death over little argument

Buhari Seeks Financial Institutions’ Cooperation In Corruption Fight

Taraba State mourns the death of former governor, Danbaba Suntai

New PDP emerges, begins operation in Abuja

Nigeria passport ranked the least powerful in the World

Troops kill 6 Boko Haram insurgents

Corruption Everywhere: So-called Human Rights Lawyer Arrested for Attempting to Bribe Police

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *