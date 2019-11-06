Catholic Church Begin Investigation After Nuns Who Visited Africa Returned Pregnant

The Catholic Church has begun an investigation after two nuns returned to Italy who went for a missionary trip in Africa, returned to Italy, pregnant.

According to reports, the nuns, who belonged to different orders in Sicily, had both traveled to Africa.

An Italian news outlet ANSA reports that one of the women, who is 34 years old, learned that she was expecting when she went to the hospital with stomach pain.

She was transferred to a different order in Palermo and may leave monastic life to raise the child.

The other woman, who is a mother superior, left for her home country of Madagascar after she was determined to be one-month pregnant, the Italian outlet reported.

“An investigation has been launched. They both breached strict rules of chastity but the welfare of their children is uppermost,” a church source told The Sun.

