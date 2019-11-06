Catholic Nuns Return To Italy Pregnant After Missionary Trip To Africa

An investigation has been launched after two nuns became pregnant after a missionary trip to Africa.

The investigation, commissioned by the Catholic Church, will find out how two nuns who took a vow of chastity got pregnant

One of the nuns, 34, learned that she was pregnant when she visited the hospital after complaining of stomach pain.

The other, who is a mother superior, discovered she was pregnant after one month.

An investigation has been launched because they both breached strict rules of chastity.

The nuns may now give up their monastic life altogether and focus on raising their children.

