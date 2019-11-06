Catholic Nuns Return To Italy Pregnant After Missionary Trip To Africa

by Michael Isaac

An investigation has been launched after two nuns became pregnant after a missionary trip to Africa.

The investigation, commissioned by the Catholic Church, will find out how two nuns who took a vow of chastity got pregnant

One of the nuns, 34, learned that she was pregnant when she visited the hospital after complaining of stomach pain.

The other, who is a mother superior, discovered she was pregnant after one month.

READ ALSO – ‘Catholic Churches Would Go Bankrupt If Altar Boys Speak On The Sexual Abuse They Suffered’ – Ikhide Ikheloa

An investigation has been launched because they both breached strict rules of chastity.

The nuns may now give up their monastic life altogether and focus on raising their children.

See Post Here:

Pregnant Catholic Nuns
Pregnant Catholic Nuns
Tags from the story
africa, Catholic Church, Catholic Nuns, italy
0

You may also like

Two Elderly Men Arraigned For Stealing $14m Church Money In Ogun

Ijaw Militants Not Behind Attacks On Ogun, Lagos Communities – IYC

Ladol Obtains Court Injunction As Jonathan Attempts To Impose Foreign Monopoly On Maritime Sector

Gombe Airport Closure: APC Politicizing Aviation Safety Issues – FAAN

President Jonathan’s Cousins Kidnapped

Man Caught Sneaking Into Alaafin’s Palace With Charms

Goodluck Says His Government Failed Because Of Boko Haram

Senator Ndume Names Vice President Namadi Sambo As Boko Haram Sponsor

Nigerians react to Sokoto massacre, as President Buhari begs for patience

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *