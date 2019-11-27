Catholic Priest Renders Opening Prayer At UNN’s Conference On Witchcraft

by Verity Awala

 

 

The conference on witchcraft, holding at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) has kicked off on Monday with a Catholic priest, Innocent Enweh, saying the opening prayer.

The controversial two-day conference, being organised by Professor B.I.C Ijomah Centre for Policy and Research in UNN, held against opposition from various quarters.

Members of the university community, students of the institution, the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, had vehemently opposed the programme.

According to theCable, the conference started with reading of Bible passages alongside the prayer after which the choir of Christ Church chapel, a church located in the university, rendered the opening hymn.

The conference tagged, “Witchcraft: Meaning, factors and practices”, was later renamed to “Dimensions of Human Behaviour”, following a directive from Charles Igwe, the university vice-chancellor (VC).

Okwun Omeaku, the school public relations officer, said the VC directed that the topic be changed “in response to the yearnings of the public that have erroneously misconstrued the ideas behind the choice of the topic, ” theCable reports.

It was reported also that the vice-chancellor, who was supposed to speak at the programme, didn’t show up and did not send any representative.

