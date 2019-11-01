Celebrities React As Boutique Owners Accuse BBNaija’s Cindy Of Scam

by Valerie Oke
BBNaija's Cindy
Former Big Brother Naija Housemate Cindy Okafor

Following the now-trending gist that some boutique owners are accusing former Big Brother Nigeria housemate, Cindy Okafor, simply known as ‘Cindy‘ of wearing their clothes without honouring her contractual obligation, notable celebrities such as Mr 2kay, Nkechi Blessing, and others have weighed in.

Mr 2kay in his reaction said if the reality TV star took the clothes from the boutique owners without fulfilling her own end of the bargain, then she is wrong.

Read Also: BBNaijas Cindy Receives Car Gift

Nkechi Blessing on her own part is of the opinion that both parties need to iron things out without rancour.

Read the full story below:

