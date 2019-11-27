Champions League: Cristiano Ronaldo Inspires Juventus To Top Of Group D

Five times Ballon D;or winner, Cristiano Ronaldo, was at the center of everything good as Juventus defeated Atletico Madrid by a lone goal to nil to confirmed their status as group D leader in the current UEFA champions league table campaign.

The Turin outfit hosted Spanish giants, Atletico Madrid, knowing that a draw would confirm their status as group leader.

Argentine’s international, Paulo Dybala, roofed in a superb angle from an almost impossible angle to give the Serie A giant the only goal of the match just before the half time break.

Read Also: No Cristiano Ronaldo, No Problem; Juventus Keep Their Unbeaten Alive

With just one match remaining, they now have 13 points, while Atletico in second have just 7 points.