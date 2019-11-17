Checkout Stunning Photos From BamBam And Teddy A’s White Wedding

A few hours ago former BBNaija housemates BamBam and Teddy A tied the knot in a well-attended ceremony in Dubai.

The couple had friends, family and colleagues in attendance to include former housemates Kemen, Khloe, Omashola to mention a few.

BamBam and Teddy A held their traditional wedding few weeks ago in Ibeshe, Ilaro community of Ogun State and the new bride is reportedly with child as seen in one of her videos.

See more beautiful photos and videos from the couple’s white wedding in Dubai below;

https://www.instagram.com/p/B48A4Vxg0Zl/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link