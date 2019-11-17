Checkout Stunning Photos From BamBam And Teddy A’s White Wedding

by Temitope Alabi

A few hours ago former BBNaija housemates BamBam and Teddy A tied the knot in a well-attended ceremony in Dubai.

The couple had friends, family and colleagues in attendance to include former housemates Kemen, Khloe, Omashola to mention a few.

Read Also: Video: Bam Bam Shows Off Her Baby Bump

BamBam and Teddy A held their traditional wedding few weeks ago in Ibeshe, Ilaro community of Ogun State and the new bride is reportedly with child as seen in one of her videos.

See more beautiful photos and videos from the couple’s white wedding in Dubai below;

Bamteddy
Bamteddy
Bamteddy
Bamteddy

https://www.instagram.com/p/B48A4Vxg0Zl/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Tags from the story
Bam Bam, Dubai, Teddy A
0

You may also like

Top 5 Worst Songs Of 2017

Zonal Police PRO, Dolapo Badmus Shares Adorable Photo With Husband

Toyin Lawani’s Hubby Grabs Her Round Behind In New Photo

World Cup 2014: John Dumelo and Jackie Appiah Chill In Brazil

‘You are a liar and a devil in disguise’ – Uber driver Khloe accused speaks up

The muslims clerics and Nairamarley

Muslim Clerics Seen Dancing Naira Marley’s Soapy Dance

Annie Idibia Confesses To 2face As They Celebrate Their 6th Wedding Anniversary

DJ Cuppy And Davido’s Manager, Asa Asika In New Romantic Pictures

KCee Dances Limpopo Back Into Ebube Nwagbo Arms, After Marriage Breakdown?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *