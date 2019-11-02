Chelsea Move To Third Following Victory Over Watford

Chelsea has now moved provisionally into third position following their impressive victory over Watford during their domestic league clash on Saturday pending the outcome of Leicester match against Crystal Palace on Sunday.

The Blues needed only five minutes of action to opened the scoring after a defence-splitting pass from Jorghino was beautifully dispatched by Englishman, Tammy Abraham.

The visitors then added a second in the second half through new-signing, Pulisic, who finished clinically from close range.

The host then got a contentious penalty kick late in the second half and the scoreline ended 2-1.