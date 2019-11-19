Children Of Politicians Don’t Defend Their Parents: Deji Adeyanju

Popular human rights activist, Deji Adeyanju has taken to his Twitter handle once again to urge Nigerians to desist from defending politicians.

This is coming less than a day after the popular activist urged Nigerians to stop the act of defending politicians and political parties.

Taking his argument a step further, the activist who recently alleged that he was offered N1m bribe to stop protesting for the freedom of Omoyele Sowore, pointed out that children of politicians don’t their defend their parents because they are smarter than those who do.

See his tweet below: