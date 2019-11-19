Children Of Politicians Don’t Defend Their Parents: Deji Adeyanju

by Olayemi Oladotun

Popular human rights activist, Deji Adeyanju has taken to his Twitter handle once again to urge Nigerians to desist from defending politicians.

Deji Adeyanju
Deji Adeyanju

This is coming less than a day after the popular activist urged Nigerians to stop the act of defending politicians and political parties.

Also Read: They Offered Us N1m At Gunpoint To Suspend FreeSowore Protest: Deji Adeyanju

Taking his argument a step further, the activist who recently alleged that he was offered N1m bribe to stop protesting for the freedom of Omoyele Sowore, pointed out that children of politicians don’t their defend their parents because they are smarter than those who do.

See his tweet below:

Tags from the story
Deji Adeyanju
0

You may also like

LG Election : Lagos State Police Command arrest five fake part agents

We will release for the innocent after investigations – Jamb Registrar

Tboss

‘You Only Do Things For The Gram’ – TBoss Laments About Hypocrites

Fayose

How dare you subject a former VP to such embarrassment, Fayose fumes over Atiku’s ordeal

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today; 10th April

DJ Obi Breaks World Record For Longest ‘DJing’ Marathon

Researchers launch new vaccines for HIV

Nigerian newspaper headlines today: February 11

President Buhari son, Yusuf Buhari is a year older today

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *