Chioma Congratulate Davido’s Cousin, B-Red Over Newborn Baby

by Olayemi Oladotun

Davido’s girlfriend, Chioma are overly excited as the singer’s cousin, B-red finally welcomes his first child with girlfriend, Faith Johnson.

Chioma
Davido’s girlfriend, Chioma

Yesterday, B-Red who has been underground for a while took to his IG to announce the birth of his son.

Also Read: Chioma Reveals When She Got Pregnant With Davido’s Baby reaction to the good news, Chioma congratulated B-red, adding that they cant wait to meet the new addition to the family

Chioma also felicitated with the couple and she said: Congratulations Faith Johns and B-Red love y’all, can’t wait to meet him.

See her post below:

Chioma
Chioma’s post
