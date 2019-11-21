Chioma Has Become Rude Since She Got Engagement Ring: Davido’s Lawyer

by Eyitemi Majeed
Davido and lawyer, Prince
Davido‘s lawyer, The Prince, has sarcastically accused Chioma of being rude since she got the engagement ring from the singer.

Sharing a screenshot of his conversation with the singer’s wife on his social media page to prove his point, it can be seen how he was mercilessly and hilariously dragged by her.

According to their exchange, Prince is known for wearing funny but expensive footwear and Chioma used it as an avenue to troll.

See their exchange below:

