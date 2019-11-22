Chioma Shares Favourite Song From Davido’s Latest Album (Video)

Chioma has shared her favourite track from Davido’s ‘A Good Time’ Album.

The wife of afro-music sensation, Davido, took to Instagram to make this known.

Making a video of her feeding their son, she shared that the song in the background was her favourite.

READ ALSO – Chioma Has Become Rude Since She Got Engagement Ring: Davido’s Lawyer

The beautiful wife and mother was seen enjoying the song as she fed her son and sang along.

Sharing the video, she wrote: “One thing that I’ve been wanting is you. This man won’t let me sleep. And of course my favourite song off @davidoofficial album. My lil man sure loves music, peep his Lil feet #obsessed.”

See Post Here:

Watch Video Here:

https://www.instagram.com/p/B5KTG3enmdm/