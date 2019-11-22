Chioma Shares Favourite Song From Davido’s Latest Album (Video)

by Michael Isaac
Chioma
Davido’s Wife Chioma

Chioma has shared her favourite track from Davido’s ‘A Good Time’ Album.

The wife of afro-music sensation, Davido, took to Instagram to make this known.

Making a video of her feeding their son, she shared that the song in the background was her favourite.

READ ALSO – Chioma Has Become Rude Since She Got Engagement Ring: Davido’s Lawyer

The beautiful wife and mother was seen enjoying the song as she fed her son and sang along.

Sharing the video, she wrote: “One thing that I’ve been wanting is you. This man won’t let me sleep. And of course my favourite song off @davidoofficial album. My lil man sure loves music, peep his Lil feet #obsessed.”

See Post Here:

Chioma
Chioma’s Instagram Post

Watch Video Here:

https://www.instagram.com/p/B5KTG3enmdm/

Tags from the story
A good time, Chioma, Davido
0

You may also like

Snakes Kill 250 People In Plateau, Gombe

Nigeria Novelist and Feminist, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie Honoured A Doctorate Degree In Yale University

Justin Bieber Injures Ankle Before Show

Drunk Policeman Kills Innocent Young Nigerian Man in Lagos, (Graphic Photos)

Mad Woman Gives Birth To A Bouncing Baby By The Roadside In Delta State (Photos)

FG considers extra year of study for University graduates before NYSC

''Is He Done With Combating Terrorism In His Country'' - Nigerians Ask After Buhari Left Nigeria To Tell World Leaders How To Combat Terrorism In Saudi Arabia

When It Was Time For RUGA, Buhari Was Faster Than Usain Bolt: Reno Omokri

Atiku and Buhari

Tribunal Says Buhari Qualified To Contest Presidential Election

APC withdraws from Local government elections ( Find out the reason )

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *