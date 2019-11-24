Chioma Slams People Teaching Her How To Breast Feed Her Baby

Chioma, the wife of Davido, has asked people teaching her how to breastfeed her newborn baby, Ifeanyi Adeleke, to leave her alone.
She made the comment after sharing a photo of herself feeding the baby with from a feeder and her followers advised her to always let the baby suck directly from the breast for bonding.
Reacting to this, she said he does both.
However, another follower while re-echoing what the first follower said feeding from a bottle is not healthy.
This was the point where Chioma asked them to leave her alone.
See their exchange below: