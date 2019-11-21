Chioma Throws Party To Mark Davido’s Birthday (Video)

by Michael Isaac
Davido and Chioma
Chioma and Davido

Davido’s fiance, Chioma has thrown a closed party to mark the birthday of her husband to be.

The afro-music star who added another year to his age has been celebrated by many and now, Chioma is going all exclusive in celebrating him.

Hosting the party, only close friends and associates have been spotted as they all came ready to celebrate the artiste.

Taking to her Instagram stories, she shared moments of the closed party organized for Davido.

Watch The Video Here:

 

 

