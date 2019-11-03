Chip Whip: Kate Henshaw Reacts To Kano Assembly’s Customised Number Plate

by Eyitemi Majeed
Kate Henshaw
Kate Henshaw

Following the discovery of an error on a car plate number believed to be that of Kano state Assembly, Nollywood actress, Kate Henshaw, has reacted.

The inscription on the plate number reads ‘Chip Whip’ instead of Chief Whip with the legislative mace symbol beside it.

The screen diva in her reaction via her Twitter handle pointed out that such circumstance is unavoidable when quality education is not provided for all.

She wrote:

Here we go again… This is what happens when we do not pay attention and provide quality education for all… Good morning o

