Christmas Romance: Toke Makinwa Begins Frantic Search For A Two-Week Lover

Popular On-Air personality, Toke Makinwa, has announced that she is currently in need of a Christmas romance.

Speaking via her official Twitter handle, she added that the romance would only be for a period of two weeks after which they would break up.

Read Also: Toke Makinwa Excited As Naira Marley Surprises Her During Her Birthday Bash (VIDEO)

However, the requirement is that the person must be able to meet her expensive lifestyle and also spin her sweet stomach.

She wrote:

Looking for Christmas romance only for 2 weeks, someone that’ll spin me make my belle sweet. We break up after the yuletide season, any takers?