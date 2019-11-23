Ciroc Confirms Endorsement Deal With BBNaija’s Tacha

by Temitope Alabi

 

Tacha signs new deal with Ciroc
Tacha signs new deal with Ciroc

Popular alcoholic brand, Ciroc has reportedly confirmed their deal with former Big Brother Naija housemate, Tacha.

Tacha, on Thursday, shared a video of herself with a bottle of the drink, causing many to assume that she has signed an endorsement deal with the brand; an assumption that was trumped by Kemi Olunloyo, who said Tacha did not get any deal with Ciroc.

Read Also: Kemi Olunloyo Reacts To Tacha’s Controversial Endorsement Deal With Ciroc (Video)

Not satisfied with this, a social media user took a post by Ciroc to confirm the authenticity of the partnership.

See the exchange below;

Tags from the story
Ciroc, Tacha
0

You may also like

Wizkid: “I Flaunt My Assets On Social Media To Motivate Street Boys”

VIDEO: Watch Davido & Friends Dance To Wizkid’s ‘Baba Nla’ Song

I never knew my parents, I was abandoned – Maheeda

The Shape of Water leads Oscar nominations with 13

Fans Mock Girl Who Professed Love For Don Jazzy

PHOTO: Dbanj poses with Leopard

Tonto Dikeh Forced To Get A New Stylist

Mercy Johnson – “Marriage Changed Me”

This Is What Is Behind These Wedding Photos Of Nollywood Bachelor, Jim Iyke

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *