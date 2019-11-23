Ciroc Confirms Endorsement Deal With BBNaija’s Tacha

Popular alcoholic brand, Ciroc has reportedly confirmed their deal with former Big Brother Naija housemate, Tacha.

Tacha, on Thursday, shared a video of herself with a bottle of the drink, causing many to assume that she has signed an endorsement deal with the brand; an assumption that was trumped by Kemi Olunloyo, who said Tacha did not get any deal with Ciroc.

Not satisfied with this, a social media user took a post by Ciroc to confirm the authenticity of the partnership.

See the exchange below;