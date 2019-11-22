Ciroc Confirms Partnership Deal With Reality Star, Tacha

Popular French alcoholic brand, Ciroc has reportedly confirmed the partnership deal with former Big Brother Naija housemate, Tacha.

Recall that the reality star fans have been buzzing on social media since she announced the deal on Thursday.

However, some people tagged it to be just an invitation by the brand for a party.

Digging the deep to find out the truth, a particular person took to the comment section of one of the brand’s post to confirm the authenticity of the partnership.

Replying to the person, the brand confirmed the deal.

See post below: