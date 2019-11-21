Ciroc Endorsement: Teebillz Reacts To Kemi Olunloyo’s Attack On Tacha

Talent manager, Teebillz has reacted to the attack on reality star, Tacha by controversial investigative journalist, Kemi Olunloyo over the controversial Ciroc deal.

Recall that on Thursday morning, the reality star took to social media to announce that she has signed an endorsement deal with alcoholic juice company, Ciroc.

Also Read: Blogger, Cutie Juls Blast Kemi Olunloyo For Attacking Tacha

While others congratulate the reality star, the controversial journalist expressed that it was just a PR stunt.

Reacting to the allegation, Tacha’s manager, Teebillz ordered for two of the customised drink.

See post below: