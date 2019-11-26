CNN Names Burna Boy As Africa’s Biggest Music Star (See Full List)

Cable News Network (CNN) has listed the top ten biggest music stars in Africa as Burna Boy tops the list while Davido’s name is missing.

Nigerian singer and grammy-nominee, Burna Boy has been named the biggest music star in Africa.

CNN has compiled a list of 10 Africa’s biggest music stars over the weekend and Nigeria was proudly represented by several top acts. Burna Boy, Yemi Alade, Wizkid, Mr Eazi, and Tiwa Savage.

See full list below;

1. Burna Boy

2. Angelique Kidjo

3. Diamond Platnumz

4. Yemi Alade

5. Tiwa Savage

6. Wizkid

7. Mr.Eazi

8. Sho Madjozi

9. Busiswa Gqulu

10. Mwila Musonda.

