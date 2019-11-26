CNN Names Burna Boy As Africa’s Biggest Music Star (See Full List)

by Olayemi Oladotun

Cable News Network (CNN) has listed the top ten biggest music stars in Africa as Burna Boy tops the list while Davido’s name is missing.

Image result for CNN Names Burna Boy As Africa’s Biggest Music Star (See Full List)"Nigerian singer and grammy-nominee, Burna Boy has been named the biggest music star in Africa.

CNN has compiled a list of 10 Africa’s biggest music stars over the weekend and Nigeria was proudly represented by several top acts. Burna Boy, Yemi Alade, Wizkid, Mr Eazi, and Tiwa Savage.

See full list below;

1. Burna Boy

2. Angelique Kidjo

3. Diamond Platnumz

4. Yemi Alade

5. Tiwa Savage

6. Wizkid

7. Mr.Eazi

8. Sho Madjozi

9. Busiswa Gqulu

10. Mwila Musonda.

Also Read: AFRIMA2019: Burna Boy Named African Artist Of The Year

Tags from the story
Burna Boy, Davido, tiwa savage, wizkid
0

You may also like

Rihana Shocks Her Mother With 5 Bedroom Mansion On Live TV

Actor ‘Yomi Fabiyi’ Talks About Fate Of Late Moji Olaiya’s Children

Rob Kardashian shares first photo in months to mark his birthday and Dream looks adorable in it

2Face, Annie Idibia And Children Out For Vacation In Dubai

Rukky Sanda Shares New Seductive Photos

Olajumoke Orisaguna pictured in a towel as she poses with her daughter

See the mystery lady claiming Mr. Eazi is her boyfriend, sends him birthday shout out

Rapper Picazo Rhap exits YBNL

Rapper Picazo Rhap Exits YBNL

Kuti Family Confirm The Owners Of Verified Twitter Account Of Fela! Have Their Blessings

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *