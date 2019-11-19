Coffin, Female Pants Recovered From Pastor’s House In Enugu

The Enugu state police command has arrested one Pastor Sunday Egbo, the general overseer of Christ Mercy Ministry, after multiple female braziers, pants and a small coffin was recovered from his residence, Daily Trust reports.

The popular pastor in the area landed into trouble after allegedly raping a female church member who came to his house for deliverance.

The incident was said to have led to his arrest and while a search was conducted on his residence, the items were discovered.

Confessing to the crime, he said he got the coffin from a herbalist who told him that it would bring him much money.“I paid the native doctor N200,000, to get the coffin and the flute.

He told me to do certain things, after which I will get a Ghana-Must-Go bag full of money in my room. But after two weeks, the money did not come as the native doctor told me.”