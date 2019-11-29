Comedian AY, Wife Celebrate 11th Year Wedding Anniversary

Popular Nigerian comedian AY is celebrating his wedding anniversary with his wife, Mabel.

Marking their anniversary which was 11 years ago today, November 29th, the couple are blessed with a beautiful daughter.

Sharing the excitement, the wife shared a family photo on her Instagram and also captioned it with words of gratitude.

Sharing the photo, AY’s wife, Mabel wrote: “The Makuns 11years after. Happy anniversary to us. forever to go @aycomedian”

See The Beautiful Photo Here: