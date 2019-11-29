Comedian AY, Wife Celebrate 11th Year Wedding Anniversary

by Michael Isaac
AY Comedian
Nigerian AY Comedian

Popular Nigerian comedian AY is celebrating his wedding anniversary with his wife, Mabel.

Marking their anniversary which was 11 years ago today, November 29th, the couple are blessed with a beautiful daughter.

Sharing the excitement, the wife shared a family photo on her Instagram and also captioned it with words of gratitude.

READ ALSO – Nigeria Will Be Better If We Use Same Energy We Use For BBN: Comedian AY

Sharing the photo, AY’s wife, Mabel wrote: “The Makuns 11years after. Happy anniversary to us. forever to go @aycomedian”

See The Beautiful Photo Here:

Conedian AY
AY and his family
Tags from the story
Comedian AY, Mabel
0

You may also like

Regina Daniels Alleged Husband Gifts Her N1 billion To Prepare For Wedding, Other Wives At Logger Head With Husband

Regina Daniels Alleged Husband Gifts Her N1 billion To Prepare For Wedding, Other Wives At Logger Head With Husband

Donald Trump’s Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame Restored

Donald Trump’s Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame Restored

DJ Cuppy Vigorously Professes Her Love For Asa Asika By Singing a Song For Him (Video)

Kemi Olunloyo Shares Underwear Photos On Her Page

Juliet Ibrahim flaunts curves in nice outfit

Wizkid and Naomi Campbell photoed together in Lagos

Dancehall Artiste Shatta Wale Shares Nude Photo Of His Baby Mama

Davido’s Baby Mama, Sophia Explains How Her Bum Bum Embarrassed Her In Bank Today

Rita Edochie’s Daughter, Amanda Now A Proud University Graduate

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *