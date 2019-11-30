Comedian Basketmouth Dropped As Sex And Gender Based Violence Ambassador After Joke On Rape

by Michael Isaac
Basket Mouth
Comedian Basket Mouth

Popular Nigerian comedian Basketmouth has been dropped as an ambassador to sex and gender-based violence over a joke he made about rape.

The comedian, who had earlier been caught in a cross at some point with popular Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh is yet to react to this update.

It was gathered that the comedian, who had been an ambassador for a good cause was reportedly dropped after he made a joke about rape.

According to the joke he made, he said that Nigerian women should be raped if they refuse to have sex on the second date.

See Photo Here:

Basket Mouth
The campaign Ambassadors

 

Tags from the story
Comedian Basketmouth, sex and gender based violence
