Comedian Bovi Laments How Life Has Being Hard On Him

by Olayemi Oladotun

Popular comedian Bovi took to his instagram story lamenting on how he has being waking up only to bills.

Bovi
Comedian, Bovi

The comedian expressed that it is hard to be a man in this world. The comedian went further to reveal his innermost desire of having a free iPhone 11.

The comedian also revealed that the only free phone he has ever gotten, he ended up paying for it. He also urged a well wishers to gift him a phone and remain anonymous.

See his post below:

Bovi
Bovi’s post
Bovi
Bovi’s post
