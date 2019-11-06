Comedian Bovi Narrates His Shocking Experience With Tony Elumelu Inside A Club

Comedian Bovi has taken to his Instagram page to narrate the shocking thing that happened to him after running into billionaire, Tony Elumelu, at a club and wanted to buy him a drink.

According to the popular humour merchant, he offered to buy the UBA chairman a drink out of courtesy and his heart began to beat very fast while the man was contemplating on what to order.

Read Also: Nigerians Lambast Lady For Saying Wizkid Is Richer Than Tony Elumelu

Well, while his pulse was already rising and hear attack was close, the man ordered for just beer.

He wrote:

Ran into @tonyoelumelu in the club last week. Instead of me to just respect myself and greet and pass, I asked “oga what will you like to drink? It’s on me. Anything”. I was expecting a swift “no thank you”. The next thing Oga put his fingers on his chin thinking. He looked to the adjacent table where some ladies had a bucket of champagne. My spirit ran and left me. Hey God, who send me? This man is about to order the rarest and most vintage bottle; some French name I can’t even pronounce. Something I’ve never heard of. My debit card in my pocket started to run temperature. My bladder was full. My mouth was dry. My blood pressure was up. Instead of me to ask for family sponsorship, I went to ask a billionaire what he wants to drink and he was contemplating it. All this was like three seconds but it seemed like forever. With a smile, oga turned to me and said: “I will have a $&@;?).” Phew! Normal alcoholic beverage. Mtshewww! Normal beer parlour drink and I almost died for nothing. With a loud voice, I shouted “bartender! Bring one crate of @($:&: for my chairman!”Of course, he was going to have only one bottle. But I had to act like I wanted to spend like Fire.