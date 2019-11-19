Comedian EmmaohmyGod, Wife Celebrate 3rd Wedding Anniversary

by Temitope Alabi
Emma Oh My God and Wife
Comedian EmmaOhMaGod and his wife, Yetunde are today celebrating their 3rd wedding anniversary.

The celebrity, in celebration of the special day, decided on treating his wife to breakfast in the same hotel they lodged at when they got married 3 years ago.

Sharing a photo of them having their meal, Emma wrote: “Anniversary breakfast buffet! Went back to the hotel we lodged for our wedding 3 years ago. Happy 3years anniversary babe.”

The couple tied the knot in the presence of family and friends backs in 2016. Congratulations to them.

