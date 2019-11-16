Corps Member Proposes To Female Soldier In NYSC Camp

by Valerie Oke
The corp member while proposing to the female soldier
The corp member while proposing to the female soldier

The viral photo of a youth corp member who ended up proposing to a female soldier during his three-week mandatory National Youth Service camping has emerged online.

According to reports, the duo met during orientation exercise in Afikpo, Calabar camp of NYSC.

They were then said to have fallen in love during the course of parades. Adorable isn’t it. The corp member then proposed to her and she accepted the proposal.

Read Also: NYSC Dress Code Is A Pair Of Khaki Trousers And Shirt: DG

Their wedding ceremony is said to be underway in the next coming months.

Tags from the story
Ebonyi NYSC camp
1

You may also like

10 ways to know if you are intellectually sound

Herdsmen and Farmers clash in Adamawa State

Father of four shot dead by Police officer over land dispute

Two FUTO students found dead in their hostel, after a rough night of s*x, tramadol, codeine and vodka

Hot! Tiwa Savage Finally Responds to Victoria Kimani and Seyi Shay

Today In Nigerian History: 30th January

NJC Bows To Pressure, Asks Arrested Judges To Step Down

Four Things FG has to say to PDP over Plateau Killings

Nigerians fire heavy shots at Saraki over viral audio

1 Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *