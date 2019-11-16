Corps Member Proposes To Female Soldier In NYSC Camp

The viral photo of a youth corp member who ended up proposing to a female soldier during his three-week mandatory National Youth Service camping has emerged online.

According to reports, the duo met during orientation exercise in Afikpo, Calabar camp of NYSC.

They were then said to have fallen in love during the course of parades. Adorable isn’t it. The corp member then proposed to her and she accepted the proposal.

Their wedding ceremony is said to be underway in the next coming months.