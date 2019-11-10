Corps Members Dismissed From NYSC Camp For Refusing To Wear Trousers

by Valerie Oke
The dismissed corp members
The dismissed corp members

The Ebonyi state NYSC camp has expelled two corps members from the three weeks orientation camp for the 2019 Batch C Stream for refusing to wear trousers.

Ngozi Ukwuoma, the NYSC spokesman in the state, who made the disclosure with newsmen said the duo were spotted by the camp director, Mrs. Isu Josephine.

Also, she gave the names of the duo as Okafor Love Obianuju with registration number EB/19C/0523 and Odji Oritsetsolaye (EB/19C/0530) adding that they refused to wear trousers because it is against their faith and would rather wear skirts.

“When they were accosted and interrogated, they disclosed that they could not wear white shorts and the trousers given to them by the NYSC since it was against their faith.

Efforts were however made by the office of the Camp Director to make them see the reason why they must obey the rules and regulations guiding the orientation and NYSC, but all efforts to do that proved futile.

The corps members were queried and subsequently made to face the camp court, where they were found guilty, having made it categorically clear that they were ready to bear the consequences of their actions,” she said.

0

