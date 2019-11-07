Corpse Made To Stand At Her Own Burial (Photo)

by Temitope Alabi

A Twitter user has taken to the platform to share a photo of a corpse at her own burial.

The photo which has since gone viral on social media saw the corpse standing at her burial while people paid their last respect.

The Twitter user wrote; ‘This lady passed away and they have her body standing up at her #funeral. May look off but this shows some real improvement.’

Corpse
Corpse

His post has since garnered mixed reactions from social media users with many saying it is creepy.

What do you guys think about this photo?

