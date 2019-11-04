Cossy Ojiakor Leaves Nothing To The Imagination As She Delivers Sermon In Boob-Baring Outfit (Video)

Nollywood actress and video vixen, Cossy Ojiakor has shared another portion of the Bible in her ‘Apostle Cossy Series’.

This time, Cossy is talking about the ten commandments and how difficult it is to keep.

Delivering her sermon in an outfit that exposes her breast, she asks her congregation “Why do you try to keep the commandment.”

In her video, she also pointed out that God knew that no man can completely keep the ten commandments, which was why he gave man Jesus Christ.

She also said if you believed in Jesus, then you are saved.

See Photo Here:

Watch The Video Here: