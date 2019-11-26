Court Fixes February 25 To Rule On Metuh’s N400m Fraud Case

A federal high court in Abuja has fixed February 25, 2020, for judgement in the trial case of former spokesman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Olisa Metuh.

The date was fixed on Tuesday by the presiding judge, Okon Abang, after lawyers in the matter adopted their final written addresses.

Metuh has been standing trial alongside his company, Destra Investment Ltd, after being arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission(EFCC) on a seven-count charge of money laundering to the tune of N400m.

Abel Ozioko, Metuh’s lawyer, while adopting his final address asked the court to discharge his client on the grounds that the allegations against him were not proved.

Read Also: EFCC Has Frozen All My Accounts, I Can’t Feed My Family: Ex-PDP Spokesman, Metuh Cries Out

Tochukwu Onwugbufor, counsel representing Destra investment, also argued that the prosecution failed to prove the alleged offences.

However, Sylvanus Tahir, the EFCC counsel, said the allegations have been proved ”beyond a reasonable doubt”, and asked the court to pass a guilty verdict on the defendants.

Abang then fixed February 25 to judgement.