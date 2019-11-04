Court Sacks Another Kano APC Lawmaker

by Verity Awala

 

The Court of Appeal in Kaduna has sacked an All Progressives Congress(APC) Lawmaker and Kano Assembly House Leader, Alhassan Doguwa.

The Daily Nigerian newspaper reports that the court in a unanimous judgement nullified the entire election in the two local government areas represented by Mr Doguwa represents.

The Kano lawmaker represents Tudunwada/Doguwa Federal Constituency.

In a judgement delivered by Oludotun Adefope-Okojie, the court ordered fresh elections in the constituency.

This comes only days after an appeal court in Kaduna sacked a House of Reps member from Kano, Abdulmumin Jibrin.

More to come…

0

