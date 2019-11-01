Court Sends Teenager To Prison For Stabbing Neighbour

An 18-year-old boy has been sentenced to 5-years imprisonment by an Upper Area Court sitting in Kasuwan Nama, Jos, on Friday, for stabbing a man who was celebrating with his football team after winning a match.

The accused, Adamu Saidu, pleaded guilty to causing grievous hurt and begged the court for leniency.

The judge gave the convict an option to pay a fine of N100,000 and ordered him to pay N5,000 to the complainant, Gali Khali.

According to Police Prosecutor, Ibrahim Gokwat, the case was reported on Oct. 11, at the Laranto Police Station by Khali.

Gokwat disclosed that the complainant was stabbed while celebrating with his football team after winning a match.

He added that the complainant incurred a hospital bill N9,300 and that the offence contravenes the provisions of sections 58 and 215 and punishable under sections 59 and 215 of Plateau State code law.